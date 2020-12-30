 New Overwatch jump trick makes Roadhog's hook even scarier for enemies - Dexerto
New Overwatch jump trick makes Roadhog’s hook even scarier for enemies

Published: 30/Dec/2020 20:37

by Michael Gwilliam
Blizzard Entertainment

Roadhog

A new Overwatch trick has been discovered that makes Roadhog a massive threat for any enemy hero with some help from a jump.

Roadhog has been on the receiving end of some nice buffs in 2020 which turned the off-tank into more of the damage-dealer he was when the game first launched, before being nerfed to oblivion.

With Hog’s damage now higher and his hook remaining one of the best tools in the game, players have been finding new ways to get the most out of the ability and may have done so in the form of a neat jump tech.

As Twitch streamer Cyx showed on Twitter, while on the high ground as Roadhog, you can hook enemies up to you in a perfect position to get eliminated by a one-shot kill combo.

 

Basically, by hooking, jumping, and pulling at the same time, you can get enemies right in front of you in a super vulnerable state.

Normally, the enemy hero would just be brought up to the ledge and fall back down or have an easy time dropping. With this new trick, that isn’t the case, and in the two Numbani clips, the enemies have their back to the wall.

“Good for consistent one-shots on squishies and really displacing tanks,” Cyx explained the benefits of the unnamed tech.

Roadhog on Junkertown
Blizzard Entertainment
This trick gets a thumbs up from Roadhog players.

As it turns out, the streamer discovered this trick by watching another player: “I saw the tech first used by another hog player named ‘Silcro’. They know how to really work the hook and I’m always impressed and learning stuff watching them.”

For most heroes in Overwatch, Roadhog should be able to easily score an elimination at point-blank range with at least two shots. This number increases when the enemy is a larger tank with a bigger health pool, but being able to secure frags more consistently makes this trick a must-learn for Roadhog mains.

Hopefully, the tech remains in the game and doesn’t end up getting patched out. So far, Blizzard devs have yet to comment on this technique, so far now, Hog mains can go wild with it.

Gaming

FaZe Clan announce first four winners of FaZe5 recruitment challenge

Published: 30/Dec/2020 20:20 Updated: 30/Dec/2020 20:24

by Albert Petrosyan
FaZe Clan

faze clan

Everything that’s happened so far in FaZe 5  has led to this moment as FaZe Clan have begun revealing the five winners of their prized recruitment challenge.

Due to its prestige and rarity, FaZe5 became a major talking point online and on social media when FaZe Clan announced they’d be running it again in 2020. For those who are unfamiliar – FaZe5 is an intense and competitive recruitment challenge through which the organization picks five people they feel are worthy to join their ranks.

Over 200,000 aspiring gamers, content creators, editors, and more applied this year, a massive list that was cut down to 100 finalists in late October and dwindled down again, to just 20, in November.

With no more cuts between the top-20 and the five winners, FaZe have begun the process of announcing who the final five are – one revealed every day between December 27 – 31. Everything you need to know about the confirmed winners and the remaining finalists can be found below.

First FaZe5 winner announced: Faxuty

On December 27, FaZe Clan announced that Faxuty is the first winner of the recruitment challenge. Faxuty is a partnered streamer on Twitch who boasts over 47,400 followers, nearly 9,000 subscribers on YouTube, and over 14,000 followers on Twitter.

His streaming content primarily focuses on Fortnite, especially competitively. Here’s his live reaction to finding out he will be joining FaZe in 2021.

Second FaZe5 winner announced: Virus

The second winner, Virus, was announced on December 28. Virus is a partnered streamer on Twitch with 147,000+ followers, along with an equally impressive 334,000+ subscribers on YouTube.

His content is mostly consisting of Call of Duty, most recently Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, averaging between 100,000 to 300,000 views per video.

Here is Virus’ live reaction as his name was announced on-screen:

Third FaZe5 winner announced: Flea

December 29 saw the third winner of the recruitment challenge get unveiled – Flea, a Fortnite content creator who has one of the biggest presences on YouTube out of all the FaZe 5 entrants: over 1.66 million subscribers.

The Australian boasts similarly high numbers on Twitter – nearly 280,000 followers – making him a big-name signing for FaZe Clan.

Here’s Flea’s reaction when he found out FaZe had picked him as one of the five winners:

Fourth FaZe5 winner announced: NioRooch

The penultimate FaZe5 winner was revealed on December 30 – Call of Duty streamer and content creator NioRooch. Nio has been in the CoD community for a long time before temporarily switching to Fortnite in the game’s heyday.

The release of Warzone brought him back to his roots and he hasn’t looked back ever since, filling social media and YouTube with incredible clips that no one has been able to replicate at the same rate.

Nio currently has over 128,000 followers on Twitch, where he primarily creates his content, but his YouTube channel has been steadily growing as well, recently hitting 30,000 subscribers.

Here’s his reaction after seeing his name as the fourth new member of FaZe’s recruitment challenge:

Remaining FaZe5 top-20 finalists

After today, there is just one more spot for the 16 other finalists. The next winner will be getting revealed on Thursday, December 31 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET, so make sure to check back here around then to know who the second person joining FaZe is.

  • Proze – 22 years old
  • HunterTV – 20
  • Conrady – 20
  • Zenon – 9
  • Lough – 14
  • Zogoro – 22
  • Cannaestia – 35
  • K1ng – 14
  • Montoya Twinz – 20
  • Scope – 21
  • RowdyRogan – 6
  • Flea – 22
  • Faxuty – 22
  • NioRooch – 20
  • Virus – 22
  • Grant the Goat – 17
  • Milliam – 15
  • Stevie – 19
  • Cufboys – 22
  • Absorber – 17

What do FaZe5 winners get?

In addition to joining arguably the most prestigious esports and gaming lifestyle organization in the world, the winners get some additional prizes for finishing on top:

  • Nissan Kicks SUV (only for first-place – Faxuty)
  • $20,000 signing bonus
  • G FUEL endorsement contract for 3-6 months

Who do you want to see named next? Let us know on Twitter, @Dexerto!