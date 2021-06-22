Overwatch players livid after Crossplay update forces region lock

Overwatch’s June 22 update might have finally brought the long-awaited Crossplay feature live, but in doing so it also could have locked players into their local servers for good, and the community isn’t happy.

Before the Crossplay update went live along with Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge, players could choose which region’s servers they wanted to play on, no matter where they were. So if you were in Europe and wanted to play on NA servers, despite the high ping you’d have, you totally could.

Now, following the June 22 patch, Overwatch is apparently no longer allowing players to switch regions manually at all. If you try to through the Battle.net app, you’ll simply be put on your nearest server, no matter what you picked. Dexerto tried this, choosing EU servers instead of NA, and sure enough, we just got put in NA despite our choice.

It didn’t take long at all following the update for players to notice this change, which was very conveniently left out of the patch notes, and many were not happy, to say the least.

LMFAOOO GET A GRIP YOUD THINK AFTER 5 YEARS OF BAD DECISIONS THE GAME COULDNT KEEP GETTING WORSE BUT THEY MANAGE IT pic.twitter.com/i0J6G0l7Mh — es “eskay” kay (@EskayOW) June 22, 2021

After one player on the forums named ‘Squirrel’ asked if players could get a fix for crossplay merging all the lobbies, a Blizzard MVP named WyomingMyst simply replied “No as this was intended with the new BattleNet global play update.”

Now, this is where things get complicated, as a “Blizzard MVP” is not necessarily a member of Blizzard staff, so even though this apparently reputable green-text forum poster said it was intended, that doesn’t mean Blizzard officially has.

But, simply not being able to choose which region you log into isn’t where this ends. Instead, some players, including former Overwatch League pro Scott ‘Custa’ Kennedy, have found they’re automatically being placed in different regions with no say whatsoever.

Oh god please no — Scott Kennedy (@Custa) June 22, 2021

That’s right, instead of a regular NA server, Custa got thrust right into the Korean servers, which is basically like playing Overwatch if the game had a “Hardcore” difficulty you could turn on.

Putting NA players randomly into Korean servers, just doesn’t make sense. According to our friend Wyomingmyst who may or may not be correct, this is also a feature, not a bug, intended to cut down on long queue times.

To be clear, if you want to play with friends in another region, that’s definitely still possible thanks to the new Crossplay feature, all you’ll need to do is group up with them.

But, it’s clear just from looking at the evidence players are being put in odd and out of place servers as of the latest update, though whether or not it’s intentional or even working as intended isn’t quite clear, and probably won’t be until Blizzard actually makes an official statement themselves.