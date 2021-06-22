Overwatch June 22 update adds Crossplay & Ashe Deadlock Challenge: patch notes

Curating the true potential of gaming and esports.
Published: 22/Jun/2021 19:09 Updated: 22/Jun/2021 19:13
A massive new Overwatch patch has just gone live on PC, PS4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles, bringing the long-awaited crossplay feature to the game alongside a new special Ashe challenge event.
Overwatch crossplay has been an immensely requested feature since the game first released and finally, players on all platforms can play with and against each other in Quick Play, custom games and more.
Perhaps the biggest thing to consider, however, is that ranked will now be mixed for players on console, which should add a lot of new life to Overwatch with Switch, Xbox and PlayStation gurus duking it out. PC ranked, on the other hand, will be separate for balancing reasons.
Finally, the question of what console has the better players will be answered and we can’t wait to see the smack talk that happens when lobbies converge.
Elsewhere, Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge event went live as well, bringing in a sick new skin for everyone’s favorite Deadlock Gang member and her robotic butler/ultimate B.O.B.
Speaking of B.O.B, he, alongside some other heroes and abilities such as Symmetra and Torbjorn turrets are being rebalanced on console for the introduction of crossplay to make them more in line with their PC counterparts.
Full patch notes:
Celebrate the release of the new Overwatch novel, “Deadlock Rebels” by Lyndsay Ely, with Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge! Through July 5, earn limited-time rewards, including the new Deadlock Ashe skin, by playing games and watching Overwatch streams on Twitch.
Learn more about Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge on the Overwatch website.
New Feature: Cross-Play
Cross-Play is now here, allowing players on different platforms to group up and play Overwatch together! All console players are required to make a Battle.net account and link it to their console account. Everyone who logs into Overwatch by the end of 2021 will receive a Golden Loot Box to celebrate. For more information, head to the Overwatch website for detailed instructions on linking a Battle.net account with your console, as well as answers to many frequently asked questions about Cross-Play.
General
General
Ana
Biotic Rifle
Ashe
B.O.B.
Symmetra
Sentry Turret
Torbjörn
Deploy Turret
BUG FIXES
General
Maps
Busan
Heroes
Doomfist
D.Va
Symmetra
