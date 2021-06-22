Overwatch June 22 update adds Crossplay & Ashe Deadlock Challenge: patch notes

A massive new Overwatch patch has just gone live on PC, PS4, Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles, bringing the long-awaited crossplay feature to the game alongside a new special Ashe challenge event.

Overwatch crossplay has been an immensely requested feature since the game first released and finally, players on all platforms can play with and against each other in Quick Play, custom games and more.

Perhaps the biggest thing to consider, however, is that ranked will now be mixed for players on console, which should add a lot of new life to Overwatch with Switch, Xbox and PlayStation gurus duking it out. PC ranked, on the other hand, will be separate for balancing reasons.

Advertisement

Finally, the question of what console has the better players will be answered and we can’t wait to see the smack talk that happens when lobbies converge.

Elsewhere, Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge event went live as well, bringing in a sick new skin for everyone’s favorite Deadlock Gang member and her robotic butler/ultimate B.O.B.

Speaking of B.O.B, he, alongside some other heroes and abilities such as Symmetra and Torbjorn turrets are being rebalanced on console for the introduction of crossplay to make them more in line with their PC counterparts.

Full patch notes:

Advertisement

ASHE’S DEADLOCK CHALLENGE

Celebrate the release of the new Overwatch novel, “Deadlock Rebels” by Lyndsay Ely, with Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge! Through July 5, earn limited-time rewards, including the new Deadlock Ashe skin, by playing games and watching Overwatch streams on Twitch.

Learn more about Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge on the Overwatch website.

GENERAL UPDATES

New Feature: Cross-Play

Cross-Play is now here, allowing players on different platforms to group up and play Overwatch together! All console players are required to make a Battle.net account and link it to their console account. Everyone who logs into Overwatch by the end of 2021 will receive a Golden Loot Box to celebrate. For more information, head to the Overwatch website for detailed instructions on linking a Battle.net account with your console, as well as answers to many frequently asked questions about Cross-Play.

Advertisement

General

All Recent Players and Avoided Players lists have been cleared with this update

HERO UPDATES

General

With the introduction of Cross-Play, we are bringing balance between platforms to be in parity with one another. These changes are labeled as Parity Adjustments and apply to all matches

(Parity Adjustment) Enemy AI in Archives no longer do less damage on console platforms

Ana

Biotic Rifle

(Parity Adjustment) Darts no longer have increased projectile size on console platforms

Ashe

B.O.B.

(Parity Adjustment) No longer does less damage on console platforms

Symmetra

Sentry Turret

(Parity Adjustment) No longer deals less damage on console platforms

Torbjörn

Deploy Turret

(Parity Adjustment) No longer does less damage on console platforms

BUG FIXES

General

Fixed a bug that caused the Play vs. AI game mode to not appear within the All Modes context menu in the Career Profile

Fixed a bug in 4v4 Team Deathmatch that caused score pings to playback too loudly

Maps

Busan

Fixed a bug that caused players to become stuck on a specific section of the train station

Heroes

Doomfist

Fixed a bug with breakable objects not breaking properly when using Rising Uppercut

Fixed a bug where McCree could rarely avoid being lifted by Rising Uppercut if using Combat Roll

D.Va

Fixed a bug that allowed her Call Mech ability to damage enemies through walls

Symmetra