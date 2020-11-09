 Tricky Overwatch Volskaya sniper spots enemies will never see coming - Dexerto
Overwatch

Tricky Overwatch Volskaya sniper spots enemies will never see coming

Published: 9/Nov/2020 0:59

by Bill Cooney
Widow Volskaya spots
Blizzard Entertainment

Widowmaker

Volskaya might be one of the original Overwatch maps, but there are still a few spots that will catch enemies off guard if you have the sniping skills to make them work.

As far as Overwatch levels go, Volskaya might be one of the least-hated control point maps, and yes, we mean that as a compliment.

Over the years players have discovered and created all kinds of strategies and spots on the map to make attacking or defending both points even easier, including a number of sneaky sniper spots.

Some neat angles in Volskaya. from Overwatch

Of course, listing every single spot you can post up as Widow or Ashe would take forever, and we don’t have that kind of time. So instead, we’ll focus on the ones shown in the convenient clip above.

First up we have a very nice perch just outside of the first spawn, on a ledge of the tall red building off to the right as you head towards the point. Getting up there is pretty simple, all you have to do is grapple up and balance on the edge, which gives you a commanding view of the high ground around A.

If you’ve ever gone up against a Torbjorn or Bastion who just won’t be dislodged from this spot, then the value of this angle should be apparent almost immediately. Ashe could also potentially make her way up here, though it would involve much more trial and error than Widow.

Blizzard Entertainment
Widow’s grapple gives her more mobility than most heroes, but she’s not the only one who can reach these points.

On the defensive side of things, you’re actually able to walk up the angled parts of the platform around point B, which lets you look right down the main avenue of attack.

There’s also another angle just across from it, providing an even wider view, though again, Ashe and other heroes would have a harder time getting there than Widow.

Finally, the last spot can potentially be used for both offense and defense, though only the latter is shown in the clip. If you go to the angled indent on the wall just after Point A, you can grapple up and have a free shot at the attacking spawn.

Like we mentioned this is nowhere near an end-all, be-all guide to the best Widowmaker spots, but it’s a good start if you want to add some swagger to your sniping.

Apex Legends

New Apex Legends bug sends players flying across map in Tridents

Published: 9/Nov/2020 0:25

by Julian Young
Apex Legends Horizon Finisher
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

Apex Legends is no stranger to hilarious bugs, and with the release of Season 7 it appears players have discovered another entertaining exploit; using questionable in-game physics, players have been sending the game’s new Trident vehicles soaring across Olympus.

Apex Legends, Respawn’s popular Battle Royale title, is no stranger to unintended issues arriving with the release of a new update.

It appears with the release of Season 7, a new bug has been introduced involving the Trident, the first vehicle Respawn introduced in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends Trident
Respawn Entertainment
Players appear to have uncovered several bugs surrounding the vehicles introduced in Season 7.

Players discover unintended vehicle exploits

In the days since Season 7 of Apex Legends released, videos have appeared of players manipulating the game’s new vehicles in completely unintended ways.

One video, posted on Reddit by u/TheGrizzlyMoose, shows him ramming his Trident into an Olympus loot bin. The result of the interaction between the vehicle and the loot bin does not appear to be what the player was expecting.

Threading the needle from the other side of the map from apexlegends

After the player slams his Trident into a bin outside of Oasis, he and his teammate are sent flying through the air. The vehicle gains enough height to clear the mountains surrounding Turbine, then slips perfectly down the chute in the center of Hammond Labs.

Both players explode into laughter after the vehicle comes crashing to a stop inside the building.

In another highly-upvoted clip on Reddit, user u/Xeppeling maneuvers his Trident onto an Octane jump pad. After an initial bounce, the Trident lands on the ground and then shoots off into the air.

When Santa takes the whole sled down the chimney from apexlegends

u/Xeppeling was able to complete the exact same landing as u/TheGrizzlyMoose, sinking his vehicle into the chute at Hammond Labs and making it inside.

It appears that players are finding other ways to exploit the interaction between Octane’s jump pad and the new vehicles introduced by Respawn. Another highly upvoted Reddit post by u/TheTurkeySandvich shows him repeatedly exploiting this interaction to send his Trident flying across the map.

In one instance, he propels himself out-of-bounds and manages to reach the giant balloons floating outside the map before falling to his demise.

Apex Legends Season 7 Olympus Map
Respawn Entertainment
Players have been able to launch themselves off of the map using the newly-discovered exploit.

Respawn has the issue on their radar

Reddit users quickly began questioning the bug in detail, asking why the Tridents reacted so strangely in certain situations. Another question raised was if the new Trident bug is related to an older exploit that allowed players to fling themselves across King’s Canyon using loot bins shortly after the game’s release. That bug was patched by Respawn, but it may now exist in another form related to the game’s vehicles.

An Apex Legends team member was quick to jump into the conversation surrounding the strange behavior put on display in u/TheGrizzlyMoose’s post.

Respawn balance designer u/RSPN_JayBiebs did confirm that while the team does not have an answer for the community yet,  “this will be a topic of conversation when we get back into the virtual office tomorrow”. Expect further updates from Respawn on these vehicle-related issues in the coming days.