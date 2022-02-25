Overwatch players confused by “weirdest POTG ever” after match ends

Overwatch’s Play of the Game highlights have become iconic with Blizzard’s hero shooter, and to this day players are discovering weird bugs with it.

Everyone wants to see their gameplay get respect. With Overwatch’s POTG system, at the end of every match, the best play gets shown off for everyone in the lobby to see.

Yet, there have been some issues with the highlights dating back to the game’s release, such as Torbjorn players getting POTG while they’re eliminated and their turret racks up a bunch of frags.

Now, players have found a whole new issue where it’s possible to get POTG for kills that don’t even count because the round has ended.

Weird POTG baffles Overwatch players

In a clip posted to Reddit by user ‘romanc3,’ a Reinhardt player on his way back from spawn on Blizzard World unleashed a Fire Strike through his Baptiste ally’s Amplification Matrix to secure a 2k, but there was a big issue.

The two kills occurred after the round had ended as the enemy team was able to successfully push the payload to the final checkpoint.

“Weirdest POTG ever,” the user captioned the video. “2k Fire Strike after the match was over. Anyone know how this works?”

In the comments, some suggested it could be a latency issue with the Fire Strike ability being used before the round was completed.

Others simply thought the play was cool and complimented the player for his sharpshooting accuracy.

Regardless, hopefully, Blizzard can bring something new to the POTG system with Overwatch 2, especially with a beta rumored to be released in the weeks ahead.