Overwatch 2 May 24 update patch notes: Roadhog and Sigma nerfed

A new Overwatch 2 patch is now live on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch with a series of nerfs to two of the game’s most dominant tanks.

Roadhog’s survivability is getting some significant changes this patch, getting hit with nerfs to his Take a Breather ability.

Overwatch 2’s latest tank changes made Roadhog a bit too powerful, so the team is adjusting accordingly. The maximum healing generated is dropping from 450 to 400 and the ability’s resource regeneration rate is being decreased from 10 to 8, although Hog players will see the heal come back online .25 seconds quicker.

To compensate, Roadhog’s Whole Hog ultimate is getting some buffs. You’ll be able to secure environmental kills or push foes away more easily with an increased knockback, and the damage is increasing from 7 to 6.

Players who were concerned about Sigma’s Gravitic Flux being “broken” after it was buffed to target enemies through walls have had their prayers answered, as the devs have now reverted these changes.

Blizzard Sigma’s “broken” ultimate is being reverted.

Although the developers intended the buff to give Sigma’s ultimate more power to compensate for the many ways to counter it, many players felt the change went too far by no longer requiring LoS.

However, the buffed ultimate could return in some capacity with updated visuals, so Sigma mains may want to keep their eyes open for any further updates.

That’s all for this patch, but the devs have already begun hinting at what Season 11 could bring, as Lead Hero Designer Alec Dawson revealed upcoming Cassidy, Reaper and some interesting Lifeweaver changes in the works.

Full patch notes:

Overwatch 2 Retail Patch Notes – May 24, 2024

TANK

Roadhog

Developer comments: Roadhog benefitted greatly from the recent headshot reduction passive for Tanks so we are nerfing his survivability. This change to Take a Breather is aimed at encouraging more mindful resource management. The change to Whole Hog will make the ultimate more of a zoning tool while lowering its lethality, especially against tanks with their recently increased knockback resistance.

Take a Breather

Resource regeneration rate reduced from 10 to 8 per second.

Maximum healing reduced from 450 to 400.

Cooldown reduced from 1.5 to 1.25 seconds.

Whole Hog

Knockback increased from 14 to 16.

Damage per pellet reduced from 7 to 6.

Sigma

Developer comments: Our last patch aimed to make some Tank ultimates more forgiving to use during combat. Sigma’s Gravitic Flux can suffer from missing due to slight line of sight checks but we don’t believe this change had proper communication for all instances. We may return to this change for Sigma down the line with updated visuals.

Gravitic Flux