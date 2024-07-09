Overwatch 2 July 9 patch notes: Massive buffs for every Tank, role passive changes & more

Overwatch 2’s July 9 patch notes feature some huge mid-season changes that aim to buff Tanks into a better spot for the meta – not to mention a Transformers crossover.

With Tank players not enjoying the class and other roles claiming that Tanks aren’t fun to play against, there’s clearly an issue with how they’re implemented in the game.

So, Overwatch 2’s July 9 Mid-Season Update is providing a set of overarching role passive changes similar to the Season 10 update, but also a number of adjustments – mainly buffs – to every single Tank hero in the game.

Each Tank you play against will be stronger as a result of these changes, with most of the buffs being directed at making them harder to kill than doing more damage.

Article continues after ad

Here are the full Overwatch 2 July 9 patch notes:

Blizzard

Transformers crossover & Summer Games introduced

The Overwatch 2 x Transformers crossover is here! The event will last through July 22, and players can get new Player Icons, Name Cards, and Titles by completing challenges over the course of the event.

Article continues after ad

There are also 4 skins coming in the crossover: Bumblebee Bastion, Arcee Illari, Optimus Prime Reinhardt, Megatron Ramattra.

Additionally, the Summer Games are back! Lucioball and Winston’s Beach Volleyball will be available as limited-time modes until July 29, with some challenges available that’ll give players new sprays and icons as well.

General

Armor flat damage reduction increased from 5 to 10 per projectile.

Enemy health bars now display when they are at their Low Health threshold.

Tanks

Tank Role Passive

Ultimate generation reduction increased from 30 to 40%.

Knockback resistance reduced from 50 to 40%.

D.Va

Defense Matrix

Maximum duration increased from 3 to 3.5 seconds.

Micro Missiles

Article continues after ad

Explosion damage increased from 4 to 5.5 damage (from 126 to 153 max damage with direct impacts).

Doomfist

The Best Defense…

Overhealth gained per target increased from 35 to 40 HP.

Delay before Overhealth begins to drain increased from 1 to 3 seconds.

Junker Queen

Commanding Shout

Overhealth increased from 150 to 175 HP

Adrenaline Rush

Wound damage self-healing multiplier increased from 2 to 2.5x

Mauga

Overrun

Knockback damage increased from 25 to 30

Stomp damage increased from 60 to 75

Cardiac Overdrive

Duration reduced from 5 to 3 seconds.

Lifesteal increased from 60 to 100%.

Damage reduction increased from 30 to 40%.

Allies now receive only half of the lifesteal and damage reduction effect value.

Orisa

Fortify

Duration increased from 3.5 to 4 seconds

Ramattra

Nemesis Form

Bonus armor increased from 225 to 300.

Pummel

Pummel damage increased from 60 to 65.

Reinhardt

Barrier Field

Maximum health increased from 1400 to 1600.

Barrier regeneration rate increased from 140 to 160 health per second.

Charge

Wall impact damage increased from 275 to 300.

Roadhog

Pig Pen

Area damage after activating increased from 30 to 45 damage per second.

Recovery time reduced from 0.55 to 0.4 seconds.

Cooldown now begins immediately when used instead of after a short delay.

Sigma

Accretion

Impact damage increased from 40 to 80 (120 damage total).

Winston

Tesla Cannon

Secondary fire charge time reduced from 1 second to 0.85 seconds.

Primal Rage

Maximum health gained increased from 500 to 700.

Wrecking Ball

Quad Cannons

Automatic reload time while transformed reduced from 2 to 1.6 seconds.

Adaptive Shields

Allied Overhealth transfer ratio increased by 50% (Use up to 50 Overhealth per target to grant allies up to 75 HP).

Zarya

Particle Barrier

Health increased from 200 to 225.

Duration increased from 2 to 2.5 seconds.

Projected Barrier

Health increased from 200 to 225.

Duration increased from 2 to 2.5 seconds.

Damage

Damage Role Passive

Now only half as effective against Tank heroes (10% healing reduction).

Ashe

B.O.B.

B.O.B. now gains the Tank role passive ability.

Cassidy

Peacekeeper

Primary fire falloff range rescaled from 25-35 meters to 20-30 meters.

Pharah

Concussive Blast

Explosion damage reduced from 30 to 0.

Explosion knockback radius increased from 6 to 8 meters.

Knockback increased by 11%.

Support

Ana

Sleep Dart

Duration of effect on Tank heroes decreased from 3.5 to 3 seconds.

Illari

Healing Pylon

Allies no longer see the “Destroyed” UI when Healing Pylon breaks.

Zenyatta

Transcendence

Ultimate cost decreased 10%.

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed ranked progress bar UI not showing progress for Bronze 5.

Fixed voice and text chat not functioning on PC with console players.

Fixed in a previous update – Weekly and Daily Challenges would get reset to 0 after relog for some players.

Fixed in a previous update – Screen tearing on PlayStation® 5 during large fights.

Fixed in a previous update – Season 11 Voice Lines could be heard by anyone at any distance.

Heroes

Cassidy

Fixed Deadeye tracking phased targets when revealed by Infra Sight.

D.Va

Fixed an issue with Self Destruct hitting targets behind barriers or collision.

Kiriko

Fixed teleporting to Echo as clone ends making the “Swift Step” ability to break for the remainder of the game.

Lifeweaver

Fixed an exploit with Lifeweaver tree hiding Symmetra turrets in the payload.

Roadhog