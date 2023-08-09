Overwatch 2 players claim one Hero is getting special treatment as Season 6 battle pass revealed

The long-awaited arrival of Overwatch 2 Season 6 is nearly here and we’ve gotten a taster of what’s to come with the official S6 trailer. Amidst the chaos and new features, Overwatch 2 players noticed a curious detail that leads them to believe one Hero gets preferential treatment.

There’s been conversation, there’s been controversy, but Overwatch 2 Season 6 is upon us. The discourse has focused on the addition of PvE missions, a first for the series, which seem to differ from Blizzard’s original vision for campaign content.

Nevertheless, the Invasion content is so much more than that. Alongside PvE content, new maps, and the Flashpoint game mode, there is also the usual Battle Pass offering. New Legendary skins were shown off in the Season 6 trailer, but one skin has caught the eye above all else – even Ana’s incredible mythic skin.

Legendary Overwatch 2 Season 6 skins raise questions

New skins are always a star attraction. Even though the game is first-person and you can’t see it yourself, players love the feeling of running around in a unique skin compared to everyone else.

For Overwatch 2 Season 6, players have noticed that a certain Hero is already on their third Legendary skin for Battle Passes. “With the new Legendary skin in the S6 BP Pharah has now gotten 3 Legendaries in the BPs while no other Hero has even gotten 2. What’s going on?” posted one confused user.

They outlined their point further: “No other character in the game has even gotten 2 Legendaries in the BPs yet and 10+ of them have yet to even get one. What’s with the weird bias toward giving Pharah so many Legendary skins in the BP? Some of us have been waiting to get new Legendary skins for our favorite characters for months, years even and the BP is the only way a lot of us can. It’s just frustrating.”

Responses were mixed. One player thought that it’s “probably pretty easy to design skins for compared to other Heroes” and another person joked: “I guess it’s an apology from the dev to the Pharah main for killing her during her ult in EVERY Hero reveals trailer.”

Some comments were also noticeably directed toward the lack of skins for other characters. “Honestly, I am forgetting about Baptiste until I see his skin collection. He needs some legendaries like right now!”

Skins are just one part of Overwatch 2 Season 6. The community is gearing up to welcome the new Hero Illari, and there are also big balance changes dropping for both Cassidy and Soldier 76.