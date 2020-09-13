Overwatch League reveals new 2020 All-Star skins for D.Va and Reinhardt

The Overwatch League has revealed the new All-Stars skins for 2020, and they’re a nice little surprise for anyone who likes to play D.Va and Reinhardt.

New skins for the OWL All-Star Weekend are some of the most anticipated by fans since they’re usually some of the wildest cosmetics we see all year, and 2020 is definitely no disappointment.

In 2019, it was the support duo of Lucio and Mercy who got cosmetics representing the Pacific and Atlantic Divisions, respectively. In 2018, it was DPS heroes Genji and Tracer.

This year it’s finally the Tanks' turn as Reinhardt and everyone's favorite K-POP/esports star Hana 'D.Va' Song are the two lucky heroes that will get some awesome new skins.

A legend is born. 🌄 Here are your #OWL2020 All-Star skins! pic.twitter.com/wtAKgX7ShQ — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) September 13, 2020

To start off, just take a look at that D.Va skin. We haven't seen a new one for her since Overwatch's 2019 Anniversary event, but just seeing her All-Star selection makes it clear the design team took their sweet time with it.

Her MEKA seems to be carved out of marble, with blue underneath and some elegant gold inlays and accessories. While the mech now looks like it belongs in a museum, Song seems to have taken some hair tips from Ashe with a new platinum 'do.

D.Va will now look right at home cruising around Ilios, while Reinhardt's all-natural skin seems like it just walked out of the Black Forest Deathmatch map. Rein is covered in wood and branches, along with neon green highlights, for a look that's giving us some serious Night Elf vibes.

Reinhardt's hammer, which you can see in the trailer tweeted by OWL up above, looks like a giant branch with glowing green crystals growing out of the top. Definitely entertaining to pummel people with.

Don't wait around to grab either skin because they'll only be available from Sept. 28 to Oct. 12 2020. After that, they'll be locked away in the Blizzard vault for good like all the other All-Stars skins, and you don't want to get left out!

It will cost 200 OWL Tokens to unlock each skin, so 400 in total if you want to get both. If you need more tokens you can still earn some for absolutely free just by watching matches while the Playoffs, Grand Finals, and All-Star matches are live.