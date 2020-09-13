Insane Overwatch custom game adds CSGO's popular 'surfing' mode

One Overwatch player has created a new Workshop mode that’s almost a perfect copy of CS:GO’s famous surfing mod, and it’s a great tool to master the game’s movement.

Surfing is one of the most well-known and popular CSGO mods, allowing players to literally glide around courses set on the game’s maps and even improve their movement skills in the process.

Advertisement

These surf maps challenge players to traverse or strafe through different combinations of ramps and obstacles as they fly along the tracks Lucio-style, requiring perfectly timed jumps, turns, and movement to reach the end of each course.

The mode has developed an entire subculture of its own over the years with plenty of dedicated players. Now, it's seemingly finally made its way to Overwatch with a brand new Workshop mode using the latest and greatest map editing tools.

Advertisement

👀



ow_Surf_Lighthouse coming soon..



Follow & Join https://t.co/Xk9TLNGvxc to be notified when it's public pic.twitter.com/4I0VD1AOic — Grandeur Hammers (@GrandeurHammers) September 10, 2020

"ow_Surf" is the name of the mod, a nod to its CS:GO counterpart. was created by Overwatch Workshop collective Grandeur Hammers. While a code might not be available just yet, it already looks like a ton of fun.

McCree serves as the perfect test subject for this mode, as he has some of the most basic movement mechanics in the game unless you're using his roll, which doesn't provide a ton of mobility to begin with anyway.

Read More: Smooth Overwatch rollout lets Doomfist wreak havoc on Blizzard World

There's no doubt Overwatch and CSGO have vastly different ways of getting from point A to point B, but that doesn't mean both games don't require practice to move around in the most efficient way, and surfing is a great way to do just that.

Advertisement

Of course, those among us who are Lucio mains will probably have no trouble getting the hang of this sort of thing; we spend most matches wall riding and jumping around like we're playing the mod anyways.

Read More: Overwatch skins that would be absolutely perfect in Among Us

Lately, we have seen a ton of wild new custom game creations, from a Game of Thrones remake to an exclusive Overwatch fighting game, and this is just the latest example of that. Considering the Workshop is just over a year old at this point, we can't wait to see what players come up with next.

Of course, as mentioned above, the code for this mode isn't available just yet, but we'll have it for you here as soon it's released.