Sojourn Overwatch 2 cinematic trailer teased by Blizzard dev

News for Overwatch 2 has been sparse, but Blizzard’s Cinematic Director, Jason Hill, has prompted speculation about a new cinematic trailer involving an upcoming character, Sojourn.

Overwatch 2 was announced back at BlizzCon in November 2019, but very little information has been revealed since then. Following numerous minor appearances and design iterations in various trailers and comics, Sojourn was confirmed to be one of the sequel’s new heroes when she featured in the November gameplay trailer.

In the video, Sojourn was seen both strategizing with Overwatch heroes like Mei and Lucio and then, again, in some action showing off a large rifle. This understandably spurred excitement among the game’s community, which has simply reignited following Hill’s tweet.

Overwatch’s animated cinematic trailers are beloved among the game’s player base, much as Warcraft’s high-production trailers were in its early years. As such, the fact that Blizzard is finally teasing something about upcoming content is mightily exciting.

Happiness is having a great VO session. Here’s a photo of Sojourn for no particular reason. pic.twitter.com/2Rpy70Gwmd — Jason Hill (@JasonBabbles) September 11, 2020

As Hill’s tweet indicates, “happiness is having a great VO session.” In the attachment, he includes a picture of Sojourn with a comment that it’s “for no particular reason.” As far as teasers go, this is notably tame, but enough can be extrapolated for fans to anticipate a new video furthering hype for Overwatch 2.

A cinematic director, happy with voiceover work, and referencing an upcoming title’s newest hero — if that’s not proof that news is finally coming, then it’s hard to know what is.

As indicated by Game Director Jeff Kaplan during the BlizzCon 2019 Overwatch 2 panel, “Sojourn is right at the center of the story of Overwatch 2. So we hope you liked her in Storm Rising. You’re going to spend a lot more time with her.”

While many hoped that there would be more details and reveals for Blizzard’s most popular titles during BlizzCon 2020, the company announced in May that this year’s event will be canceled.

Instead of shifting to an online or precautionary bubble format, the team has decided to postpone until 2021 in hopes that the cloud of uncertainty passes by then.

As such, it’s unclear whether this teased Overwatch 2 trailer featuring Sojourn will be revealed before 2021. But, after months of hearing nothing, it’s nice to at least know stuff is being worked on.