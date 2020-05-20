How to get free Token Drops by watching Overwatch League

Overwatch League has brought back their much-requested token drops, and earning them is even easier than before.

The League's big move to YouTube with Season 3 ruffled some fans' feathers, because it also did away with the popular Overwatch League Token Drops that rewarded you for watching matches.

OWL Tokens are used to unlock exclusive in-game skins for heroes - and while the new system works a bit differently than when it was on Twitch, the good news is earning them is easier than ever before.

You can start earning Tokens by watching the Overwatch League Regional Tournaments on Friday, May 22. Viewing the live matches on the OWL website, mobile site, or app is the only way to collect, so remember watching on YouTube won't net you any Tokens.

Every hour you spend watching Overwatch Leeague will earn you five League Tokens, and viewing time is tracked continuously, so if you watch 30 minutes in one session and return later for another 30 minutes of viewing, you’ll get credit for that total accumulated hour.

How to earn free Overwatch League Tokens

As we mentioned before, earning OWL Tokens through drops is easier than ever before. All it takes is a Blizzard account- and if you play Overwatch, you'll probably have already.

Create or log in to your Blizzard account on overwatchleague.com or in the Overwatch League app. View a live stream of a match on the Overwatch League website or app. Collect your free Tokens.

OWL Tokens will be available in your account immediately after each total hour of viewing, which means you can spend them right away if you have enough.

Obviously, to unlock and use in-game items, you need to actually own Overwatch on one platform or another. If you play on anything other than PC, you'll need to link your account to Blizzard and Battle.net.

Unfortunately, the drops aren't available to viewers in China, but those of us watching in other parts of Asia, North America, and Europe, should be able to earn just fine.