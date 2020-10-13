 Overwatch pro lashes out after being "thrown in trash" by OWL team - Dexerto
Overwatch

Overwatch pro lashes out after being “thrown in trash” by OWL team

Published: 13/Oct/2020 6:30 Updated: 13/Oct/2020 7:16

by Brad Norton
Overwatch League LhCloudy
Overwatch League

LA Gladiators

The 2020 Overwatch League season has now come to an end and teams have already begun to act on new roster shuffles. Mere hours after being let go by the Los Angeles Gladiators, Roni ‘LhCloud’ Tiihonen had some harsh words for his former team.

It wasn’t the most successful year for the LA Gladiators. The organization finished among the Top 8 in North American playoffs, failing to win a map against Philadelphia Fusion and Florida Mayhem. With the offseason now underway, teams are free to make roster adjustments as needed.

Among the first to make a move was the LA franchise. They let LhCloudy go after just a few months with the team. It wasn’t long before the Main Tank expert took to Twitch and reacted to the news.

“I play 10 hours a day, I don’t get paid s***, and then I get thrown into the trash,” he said on October 12. “That’s just life.”

The Finnish pro came to the league in 2019, joining Paris Eternal after a run with Team Gigantti in Contenders. He was soon traded over to the Gladiators, though his time spent with the team appears to have left him quite bitter.

When asked what his biggest disappointment was for the year, he aimed his complaints at the coaching staff. “I think our coaching staff made a lot of stupid f***ing decisions in our playoffs.”

“They come to me after… oh s***, you were right.” Ultimately, the team was unable to win a map in their playoff run. Even after apologizing for not taking his supposed advice, LhCloud believed that it “didn’t mean anything.”

While his initial comments were scathing, he soon followed up by explaining that everyone on the team worked hard for the games.

“I think we just made wrong decisions in the playoffs… it’s not just the coaches fault, it’s everybody’s fault,” he added.

After wrapping up his Twitch stream for the day, he took to Twitter to apologize for his comments. “I just wanted to say I really fu**** up today and said stupid stuff on stream. I was very emotional and it was very stupid of me to blame others. I live for OW and dedicate all of my hours to it so hearing that I was going to be released crushed my soul.”

The offseason has only just begun so there’s still plenty of weeks ahead of LhCloudy to find a new team. In case you missed the closing moments of the 2020 Overwatch League finals, here’s how things played out.

Valorant

DaZeD enters Valorant with T1, joining former iBP CSGO teammates

Published: 13/Oct/2020 3:49

by Brad Norton
Valorant logo Dazed playing CS
Fragbite / Riot Games

T1

Veteran Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro Sam “Dazed” Marine has made his return to active competition, rejoining former iBUYPOWER teammates in Valorant under the T1 banners.

T1’s professional Valorant roster is almost complete. While Braxton ‘brax’ Pierce was announced way back in March as the first official pro player in Riot’s tactical FPS, the roster is still being finalized to this day.

The former core with Austin ‘crashies’ Roberts and Victor ‘food’ Wong didn’t quite work out as the duo moved on to Team Envy. This left roles to fill alongside brax, Keven ‘AZK’ Larivière, and Tyler ‘Skadoodle’ Latham.

Making his entry into competitive Valorant, Dazed was announced as T1’s fourth on October 12. He joins his former iBUYPOWER CS:GO teammates as the majority of the 2013-2015 powerhouse team is now back in action together.

The 31-year-old competitor has a long history in FPS titles. He began competing in CS back in 2008 and played his final pro matches in 2018. From major wins in the biggest events at the time to multiple championship-caliber rosters, he enters Valorant as the most experienced competitor on T1.

Alongside his former iBUYPOWER teammates, they took home multiple trophies and tens of thousands in prizing. However, their run couldn’t have ended in a more controversial way. Both Dazed and AZK were banned from competing in CS:GO for matchfixing in 2015.

While Dazed returned to the scene as an analyst for quite some time and still competed in a handful of online leagues, this will be his first time properly competing alongside his former teammates in roughly six years.

Amidst the roster-building process, T1 hasn’t competed in a Valorant event since August 27. Their entry onto the scene started well with a second-place finish in the T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Showdown.

The original lineup failed to keep the momentum rolling, however, dropping four consecutive Top 12 event finishes before stepping back.

The team is still yet to announce its fifth and final member. However, Skadoodle confirmed that the “lineup is complete.” With a good mix of former teammates and veteran talent now locked in, there’s a good chance the final addition is another familiar face.

Keep your eyes peeled over the coming weeks. T1’s fifth member will soon be public as they look to rejoin active competition in the near future.