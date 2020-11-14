 Overwatch devs explain why Pharah's experimental buff has been disabled - Dexerto
Overwatch

Overwatch devs explain why Pharah’s experimental buff has been disabled

Published: 14/Nov/2020 0:01

by Michael Gwilliam
Pharah on Rialto
Blizzard Entertainment

Pharah

Overwatch players excited about a new buff to Pharah on the Experimental Mode won’t be pleased to know that the developers have disabled it.

The November 12 Overwatch update introduced a long-awaited fix to the rocket queen, allowing her to crouch mid-air to accelerate her fall.

For Pharah players, being able to fast fall to avoid damage has long been a dream. And while Blizzard gave it to them for a day, it was taken away a mere twenty-four hours later.

According to Overwatch Community Manager Josh Nash, the buff was disabled because it was causing issues for some users.

Pharah's emerald skin
Blizzard Entertainment
Pharah is going to remain a bit more vulnerable for now.

“We have disabled the ability for Pharah to be able to crouch to accelerate downward with her Hover Jets,” he wrote.

While players may not be able to test the update in the Experimental Mode anymore, that doesn’t mean all hope is lost for those wanting to rule the skies once again.

As Nash further noted, this change “may return at a later date for further testing once this issue has been addressed.”

Bye Pharah buffs
Blizzard Entertainment
Josh Nash explained why Pharah’s buff was pulled.

It’s unclear what exactly the issues were that some were experiencing. But, as you can see in the following video, the changes seemed to be working quite well – at least for the Pharah.

Pharah finds herself in a weird spot in Overwatch considering the state of hitscan DPS. Widowmaker, Ashe and McCree are all quite good at dealing with the aerial menace. Plus, Soldier 76’s latest buffs make him a threat to her, as well.

On the tank and support front, D.Va has the mobility and damage to nullify Pharah, while Ana and Baptiste have tools to shut her down.

This experimental buff would have given her some new tricks to better deal with incoming damage and make her more viable in the current meta. Regardless, hopefully, Blizzard finds a way to implement the intended change in the near future.

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!