Overwatch Nov 12 update nerfs Brig, buffs Moira and Ana: patch notes - Dexerto

Overwatch Nov 12 update nerfs Brig, buffs Moira and Ana: patch notes

Published: 12/Nov/2020 19:35 Updated: 12/Nov/2020 19:43

by Michael Gwilliam
Ana buffed in Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment

A new Overwatch patch has just hit the Experimental Mode on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, bringing with it a slew of changes to multiple heroes.

The big change this time around comes in the form of a nerf to Brigitte’s base health, dropping it from 175 to 150. The nerf completely voids a buff the hero received back in October which made her slightly tankier.

However, after community outrage, Blizzard has decided to undo the buff, bringing her health pool back to where it was previously.

The next change is actually a pretty big buff to Ana where her Biotic Grenade will now function just like her primary fire and pass through allies when they’re full health. This will completely prevent the awful feeling of teammates running in front of you when you use the cooldown ability.

Brigitte as riot police
Blizzard Entertainment
Blizzard nearly had a riot on their hands with Brig buffs.

However, it also now means you cannot pre-nade an ally unless you aim at their feet. Keep in mind, Biotic Grenade increases the healing allies receive by 50%, so it’s important to land it in key moments.

Moira is also getting a little buff with a lowered healing consumption rate. This should allow her to heal a little bit more, which may come in handy in certain situations.

Next, a nice quality of life change for Hanzo lets him manually cancel Storm Arrows. In the event you want to switch back to the normal bow and don’t want to spam Storm Arrows, you can now do so right away.

Hanzo on Hanamura
Blizzard Entertainment
Hanzo can now cancel Storm Arrows.

Finally, Mei, Symmetra and Torbjorn can all cancel abilities despite being dead on the battlefield. This means that teleporters, walls and turrets can all be destroyed, giving players the option to get their cooldowns back up faster when respawning.

Of course, these changes are all experimental so there is a chance they don’t go through to live, but be sure to keep your eyes peeled for a new update in the future. Here are the full patch notes:

EXPERIMENTAL MODE

The next experiment begins! This time we’re hoping to get your feedback on some balance and quality of life changes. We’re using the 2-2-2 Role Queue ruleset so that you can get a feel for how these balance changes might affect the live game.

GENERAL UPDATES (ONLY IN EXPERIMENTAL)

  • Support heroes no longer say “Group up with me” when they are missing health and request healing

HERO UPDATES (ONLY IN EXPERIMENTAL)

Ana

Biotic Grenade

  • Projectile now passes through allies with full health

Brigitte

General

  • Base health reduced from 175 to 150

Hanzo

Storm Arrows

  • Can now be manually canceled

Mei

Ice Wall

  • Can now be manually destroyed while dead

Moira

Biotic Grasp

  • Healing resource consumption rate lowered from 14 to 12.5

Pharah

Hover Jets

  • Can now crouch mid-air to accelerate downwards

Symmetra

Teleporter

  • Can now be manually destroyed while dead

Torbjörn

Deploy Turret

  • Turret can now be manually destroyed while dead
