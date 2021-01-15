 Overwatch players discover signs of possible Hanamura rework for Overwatch 2 - Dexerto
Overwatch

Overwatch players discover signs of possible Hanamura rework for Overwatch 2

Published: 15/Jan/2021 0:25

by Michael Gwilliam
Overwatch 2 Hanamura
Blizzard Entertainment

Hanamura Overwatch 2

Eagle-eyed Overwatch players may have found evidence of a potential rework of the assault map Hanamura after familiarizing themselves with Kanezaka.

The game’s newest map, Kanezaka, is unique in that it’s positioned directly below Hanamura and can be seen when looking at it from above.

While there is no mistaking the large buildings seen off in the distance on Kanezaka as the ones from Hanamura, there are some slight differences that could point towards a future rework.

As Redditor ‘_Panthera_Unca_’ explained in their post, “on Kanezaka you see Hanamura, but it looks different to the actual map, in particular, the tower in the Middle (on Kanezaka) has replaced these two buildings, but the main tower for 2nd and 1st seems to be the same.”

Overwatch Kanezaka map
Blizzard Entertainment
The Kanezaka map seems to be home to many mysteries.

It begs an interesting question: why would Blizzard create a different version of Hanamura when it’s supposed to be the same map?

The Redditor has a theory that Blizzard is reworking Hanamura, but are saving it for Overwatch 2.

“Maybe I am reading too much into this, but I think it wouldn’t even be like Blizzard to not add Kanezaka to Hanamura, with the love for detail they have shown in the past but putting in a wrong model just seems so out of place for them,” they concluded.

Assault/2CP game modes are, for many Overwatch players, the bane of their existence. The mode is widely controversial, requiring plenty of teamwork to pull off a successful attack.

Blizzard has discussed potential changes to 2CP in the past and even let users test some concepts with the Experimental Mode, but any major fix would require a whole map rework.

Notably, both Paris and Horizon Lunar Colony have been removed from the competitive rotation for a long time to undergo reworks, so it’s possible that more maps are being redesigned behind the scenes.

We’ll have to wait and see what Blizzard has planned, but expect to hear more news on Overwatch 2 and maybe even what’s happening with Hanamura come BlizzCon in February.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends leak reveals first look at Fuse’s Ultimate Ability ahead of Season 8

Published: 14/Jan/2021 22:55 Updated: 14/Jan/2021 22:59

by Alan Bernal
respawn apex legends fuse season 8
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

A new Apex Legends leak revealed how a map teaser reportedly for Season 8’s Fuse will operate, unleashing the character’s Ultimate in the closing stages of a match.

Although Fuse has yet to be confirmed as the Season 8 Legend, more evidence is surfacing that suggests the explosives expert will be the next colorful character to be joining Apex’s lovable band of contestants.

A video from data-miner ‘SomeoneWhoLeaks’ shows what is believed to be Fuse’s ultimate ability, formerly called ‘Firebomb.’ The mortar strike shown simply shows an undetonated explosive, which takes about 55 damage to detonate.

Although ‘Firebomb’ is just a working name for the previously leaked ability, Respawn probably chose its moniker from the ring of fire that it leaves behind once it explodes, as can be seen in the clip below.

What’s more, Fuse’s ult is believed to be the next in-game teaser to hype up the Legend, a tradition that started with Octane all the way back in Season 1 and through to the latest character, Horizon.

The teaser is expected to quite literally drop into Apex Legends on Saturday, January 16, throughout the day for people to experience it for themselves. all according to the leaker. He claims that Fuse’s bombs will be dropped onto the map in rings 5 and 6, providing for a wild endgame scenario for anyone caught in the crossfire.

Though no concrete details are available as of yet, the data-miner did mention that the explosion does around 70 damage while the fire ticked off 60 HP for about 130 damage in total.

That is obviously not something you’re going to want to tank on your own but will provide for some fun chokehold strats or hazards to be aware of during a fight.

The battle royale has a history of pre-release teasers that give a taste of what that season’s Legend will bring. Recently, Horizon’s Gravity Lifts were scattered throughout the Arena in October to give people an idea of what Season 7 would ultimately bring.

Now it looks like it’s going to be Fuse’s turn for the spotlight since the character could be filling in the next slot in the Apex Legends roster.