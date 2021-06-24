Overwatch buff for Sigma would give him Titanfall 2-style shield rework

Overwatch players are always coming up with new ability ideas for their favorite characters, but this Titanfall 2-style concept could make Sigma even more devastating.

The chaotic team-based brawls of Overwatch are absolutely brimming with all kinds of colorful characters. From life-saving supportive heroes to shady assassins, there is an archetype for every kind of playstyle. While Overwatch 2 aims to change up the looks and adjust the balancing of its beloved roster, some players have been busy coming up with their own changes.

One character that continues to receive a near-constant outpour of fan concepts is that of Sigma – the eccentric astrophysicist. Sigma effortlessly controls gravity with his abilities, manipulating objects around him and bending them to his will. As a tank, Sigma can effortlessly block incoming damage with his Experimental Barrier and even freezes incoming projectiles.

Advertisement

However, one Titanfall 2-style tweak could see the living weapon become even more of a menace on the game’s battlefields.

Titanfall 2 Sigma ability concept

Overwatch 2 certainly aims to mix the meta up with its 5v5 brawls, but this Sigma buff could change this even further. “With Tanks being reworked to be more aggressive, Sigma is on the table for a possible rework,” says Spktra. “He technically does a lot of damage but he has two defensive abilities, and with how OW2 is looking, that won’t fit.”

Spktra’s has reworked Sigma’s Grasp to combat this so that it shares similarities to Titanfall’s Vortex Shield. Not only does this ability allow the player to stop incoming projectiles, it also gives them the opportunity to send them hurtling back at their target.

Advertisement

The ability would also consume a meter that needs to refill before Sigma can utilize it once again, forcing players to think carefully before spamming it in every engagement.

While this may sound incredibly oppressive, Spktra notes that Sigma “won’t be able to gain any additional health, and he’d have no tank to protect him if his shield is down.” The villainous character would also be “more powerful in a 1v1 like all the new tanks are, but will die if focused hard enough.”

It’s certainly an interesting concept and one that would definitely make Sigma a terrifying tank to contend with.