Overwatch August 24 patch notes: Illari nerfs, Player Progression updates, more

A new Overwatch 2 patch has gone live on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles with the game’s newest support, Illari already receiving some nerfs.

Illari has already become a menace of a support as a DPS-healer hybrid and the devs are addressing this in the latest patch so that she’s a bit more balanced in her competitive play debut. Interestingly, these changes are less severe than the ones pros originally expected.

The hero is getting her Captive Sun ultimate nerfed quite a bit. Firstly, barriers will now be able to block the ability, meaning there is a lot more counter play. Additionally, the duration of Sunstruck is being reduced by one second.

However, Captive Sun is also getting its projectile size reduced, so it won’t be as easy for heroes like D.Va to eat the ultimate with her Defense Matrix.

Blizzard Illari’s Healing Pylon is getting nerfed.

Her Healing Pylon is also getting nerfed with its shields lowered and its healing power reduced from 40 to 30. As such, she shouldn’t be as much of a menace to play against.

Elsewhere, the patch includes a slew of bug fixes and some changes to the Player Progression system with some recalibrated XP for heroes, game modes and roles.

Full patch notes:

Player Progression

Updated the Wins sub-badge level-up requirement from 2 to 1 across all heroes, game modes, and roles, and re-tuned XP granted to balance.

Support

Illari

Developer Comments: Illari has had a strong showing since her launch. The following changes are meant to promote a better balance between healing and damage while adding more counterplay against her abilities. We are making the Healing Pylon weaker, as it’s often placed out of line-of-sight or at odd angles and isn’t being destroyed as often as we expect. Captive Sun ignoring barriers is not immediately intuitive, but we are also reducing the projectile size, so blocking or destroying will require more precision. Finally, the Sunstruck effect lasts too long to reasonably avoid the detonation damage threshold.

Healing Pylon

Heal decreased from 40 to 30.

Shields decreased from 75 to 50.

Captive Sun

Projectile Impact and explosion are now blocked by barriers.

Projectile size decreased from 1.5 to 0.75 meters.

Sunstruck duration decreased from 7 to 6 seconds.

BUG FIXES

GENERAL

Fixed bug where some event challenges weren’t counting towards “Savior of the Underworld” for the Brigitte Sparkplug skin.

Fixed an issue that made the Ashe Snakewrangler Skin in the Battle Pass a premium reward instead of a free one. Any player on the free Battle Pass track who already unlocked this tier will receive this skin automatically.

Fixed an issue that resulted in players backfilling into the Underworld Event Mission and Invasion Story Missions.

Fixed an issue that allowed Spectating of players in the Underworld Event Mission and Invasion Story Missions.

HEROES

Bastion

Fixed an issue where the “Medal Victory” pose was not listed in the Hero Gallery.

Echo

Fixed an issue with cloned Illari’s Captive Sun explosion, damaging herself and her allies.

Orisa

Fixed an issue where the “Who Said Chivalry Is Dead?” voice line is missing from Hero Gallery.

Fixed an issue where World Cup Skin for Orisa was inaccessible.

MISSIONS

Toronto

Fixed in a previous update – Fixed an issue with Slicers clipping into the Ferry, making them difficult to target.

Gothenburg

Fixed in a previous update – Fixed an issue where “The Babies Are Safe” challenge was unable to be completed.

Fixed an issue with the Titan being invisible for the first few seconds of its intro.

Fixed an issue with an invisible collision around the Mega-Cannon that blocks Brigitte’s Shield Bash and Whip Shot.

Underworld