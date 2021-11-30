Overwatch announces wild new Experimental patch designed by top streamers

A new Overwatch patch has just gone live on PS4, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch bringing in multiple hero changes that need to be seen to be believed.

The Overwatch developers have revealed that the next big balance patch will be designed by three of the game’s biggest streamers and there are some over-the-top changes.

Overwatch hasn’t had a big patch in awhile and now all that has changed thanks to three Twitch streamers: Flats, Violet and Somjuu with each balancing DPS, tank and support heroes.

Some of the changes include increasing the size of D.Va’s Defense Matrix, letting Roadhog lift himself into the air with Wholehog, letting Hanzo’s Storm Arrows bounce of walls, letting Ana Nano herself and letting Zen’s Discord Orb apply to barriers.

It should be noted, however, that due to the ridiculousness of some of these changes, the devs have no plans to actually implement these into the live game.

However, if the April Fools patch is any indication, there is always a chance that some of these updates could actually find their way into the game.

The card will also feature a tournament for players to sign-up for and partake in on December 10 with as much as $5,000 on the line for first place in North America.

CREATOR EXPERIMENTAL UPDATE

In this limited-edition Experimental Card, we will feature over-the-top balance changes coming directly from Overwatch content creators. Each creator will submit changes for any of the heroes within their role. Here are the first Creator Experimental Card participants responsible for each of the role changes:

Violet—Support Heroes

Flats—Tank Heroes

Somjuu—DPS Heroes

Be sure to read up on the patch notes, jump into the game, and practice with your team to prepare for the Creator Cup tournament! Hop on over to the Overwatch Flash Ops: Experimental Card Creator Cup page to learn more and sign up!

HERO UPDATES

TANKS

D.Va

Defense Matrix

Size increased by 10%

Boosters

Duration increased from 2 to 4 seconds

Speed increased by 25%

General

Ejecting out of the mech now ejects you at 15 meters per second up, and 10 meters per second in the direction you are holding

Pilot D.Va quick melee damage increased from 30 to 100

Orisa

Protective Barrier

Health reduced from 600 to 300

Cooldown reduced from 10 to 8 seconds

Fusion Driver

No longer slowed while firing

Fortify

Duration increased from 4 to 6 seconds

Can now be headshot while using Fortify

Halt

Cooldown reduced from 6 to 4 seconds

Health changed from 200 health and 250 armor, to 1 health and 399 armor

General

Now wears a Christmas hat

Reinhardt

Barrier Field

Health increased from 1600 to 2000

Fire Strike

Damage reduced from 100 to 80

Now has 2 charges

Projectile speed increased by 100%

Earthshatter

Knockdown duration increased from 2.5 to 3 seconds

Now deals 400 damage in a 1.5m radius around the impact point (where the hammer hits the ground)

Blocking an enemy Earthshatter now plays the voice line “You shame yourself”

Blocking an enemy Earthshatter now shows up in the kill feed (using Rein’s shield icon)

Steadfast

Knockback resistance increased from 30% to 40%

Armor health increased from 200 to 225 (total health 525 now)

Roadhog

Chain Hook

Impact damage increased from 30 to 80

Cooldown reduced from 8 to 6

Take a Breather

Healing reduced from 300 to 250

Whole Hog

Now lifts Roadhog while using it if he is pointed downward

Scrap Cannon pellet damage reduced from 6.6 to 5.0

Maximum health reduced from 600 to 500

Sigma

Experimental Barrier

This ability is now disabled. It is experimental after all…

Accretion

Impact damage increased from 30 to 40

Explosion damage increased from 40 to 50

Now susceptible to Reflect/Deflect abilities, such as Defense Matrix

Sigma now uses his “Yes” voice line after every use

Kinetic Grasp

Cooldown reduced from 12 to 8 seconds

Now increases Sigma’s movement speed by 100% while active

General

Sigma is now able to hold Jump while airborne to slow his descent

Health increased from 300 to 400 (500 total)

Winston

Jump Pack

Now deals up to 100 damage to enemies within 4 meters of the launch location

Travel speed increased by 30%

Primal Rage

Health bonus increased from 500 to 1000

Knockback effects are now 30% less effective against Winston

General

Winston deals 100% more damage to deployable objects (Barriers, Turrets, etc.)

Wrecking Ball

Grappling Claw

Max duration is now 3.5s

Roll (Ball Form)

Jump height increased by 100%

Full speed impact damage on collisions reduced from 50 to 40

Can now change directions a lot more quickly and easily

Piledriver

Minimum damage reduced from 20 to 15

Maximum damage reduced from 100 to 80

Cooldown reduced from 10 to 8 seconds

Can now be used from a slightly lower height

Adaptive Shield

Shield granted per target reduced from 75 to 50

Duration increased from 9 to 12 seconds

Cooldown reduced from 15 to 12 seconds

Zarya

Particle Cannon

Alt fire explosions no longer hurt yourself

Alt fire knockback increased by 150%

Primary fire minimum damage increased from 75 to 85 damage per second

Particle Barrier & Projected Barrier

Health increased from 200 to 250

Size increased by 50%

DAMAGE

Ashe

Coach Gun

Now has 2 charges

Dynamite

Cooldown increased from 12 to 14 seconds

The Viper (Weapon)

Hip fire recovery reduced from 0.25 to 0.22 seconds

Aim-down-sight movement penalty reduced from 30% to 10%

Cassidy

Fan the Hammer

Damage increased from 50 to 55

Combat Roll

Now usable while airborne

Flashbang

Cooldown increased from 10 to 12 seconds

Deadeye

Now spawns more tumbleweeds. Mind the thorns.

Bastion

Configuration: Recon

Bullet spread reduced by 15%

Configuration: Tank

Now grants 100 bonus armor

Doomfist

The Best Defense… (Passive)

Shields gained through normal abilities increased from 30 to 40

Meteor Strike

Landing time after confirmation reduced from 1 to 0.5 seconds

General

Health reduced from 250 to 225

Genji

Cyber-Agility

Wall Climbing speed increased by 50%

Wall Climbing now refunds Double Jump’s availability

Shuriken (Weapon)

Recovery reduced from 0.68 to 0.6 seconds

Hanzo

Storm Arrows

Now ricochet off surfaces up to 5 times

Lunge

Cooldown reduced from 5 to 3 seconds

Junkrat

Total Mayhem

Grenade count increased by 100% and grenades drop in a 30% wider area

Frag Launcher (Weapon)

Impact damage reduced from 40 to 30

Minimum explosion damage reduced from 10 to 8

Concussion Mine

Maximum damage increased from 120 to 125

Minimum damage reduced from 30 to 25

Pharah

Hover Jets

Holding Crouch while airborne increases falling speed

Concussive Blast

Cooldown reduced from 9 to 8 seconds

Jump Jet

Cooldown reduced from 10 to 9 seconds

Reaper

Shadow Step

Movement Speed increased by 40% for 6 seconds after ending

Hellfire Shotguns (Weapon)

Pellet spread reduced by 15%

Soldier: 76

Sprint

Automatically reloads Heavy Pulse Rifle after 3 seconds of continuous use

Tactical Visor

Now increases Heavy Pulse Rifle damage by 10% while active

Sombra

Hack

Affected targets now take 20% increased damage from all sources for 3 seconds

Cooldown increased from 8 to 12 seconds

Machine Pistol

Bullet spread reduced by 10%

Symmetra

Teleporter

Teleporting now increases movement speed by 50% for 1.5 seconds

Torbjörn

Rivet Gun (Weapon)

Recovery time reduced from 0.6 to 0.45 seconds

Forge Hammer (Alternate Weapon)

Damage increased from 55 to 75

Overload

Now increases Forge Hammer damage to 125 while active

Turret

Damage reduced from 14 to 11

Tracer

Recall

Now restores all Blink charges

Cooldown increased from 12 to 14 seconds

Pulse Pistols (Weapon)

Ammo increased from 40 to 50

Widowmaker

Widow’s Kiss (Weapon)

Automatic fire minimum damage after falloff increased from 3.9 to 5

Automatic fire maximum damage increased from 13 to 15

Infra-Sight

Now resets Grappling Hook’s cooldown

SUPPORT

Ana

Sleep Dart

Eliminating sleeping targets resets the cooldown

Nano Boost

Now applied to Ana when used without a target

Baptiste

Biotic Launcher

Healing Grenades now affect Baptiste as well

Regenerative Burst

Now damages enemies instead of healing allies

Exo-Boots

Now deals 40 damage to enemies within 4 meters upon landing

Brigitte

Inspire

No longer heals allies. Instead, triggering Inspire now reduces the cooldown of Repair Pack by 0.5 seconds

Repair Pack

Charges increased from 3 to 5

Lucio

Sound Barrier

Cost reduced by 30%

Now deals massive damage to enemies Lucio lands directly on top of

Sonic Amplifier (Weapon)

Fire rate increased by 15% while Wall Riding. After 1 second of Wall Riding, this bonus is reduced by 50%

Mercy

Valkyrie

Killing Blows extend the duration by 3 seconds

Caduceus Staff

Healing now reduces from 55 HPS to 40 HPS over 2 seconds while connected

Healing returns to its normal HPS over 2 seconds while not active

Resurrect

Can now be canceled by using Secondary Fire while channeling, refunding 50% of its cooldown

Moira

Biotic Grasp

Biotic Grasp’s healing now consumes Moira’s own health if used while out of energy

Fade

Now Cleanses status effects from players Moira passes through and allied players that are around her when it ends

Biotic Orb

Allies that receive at least 100 healing from the same Biotic Orb are cleansed of all status effects

Enemies that suffer at least 100 damage from the same Biotic Orb are slowed by 30% for 1.5 seconds

Zenyatta

Discord Orb

Damage amplification reduced from 25% to 20%

Can now be applied to Barriers, Turrets, and other attackable objects

No longer reveals the position of its target through line of sight

Line of sight return time reduced from 3 seconds to 1.5 seconds

Harmony Orb

Line of sight return time reduced from 3 seconds to 1.5 seconds

Transcendence