Overwatch secretly added new Moira content and fans are loving it

Moira mains have noticed some new hero interactions for their favorite Overwatch character, and it seems Blizzard added them without so much as a patch note.

Overwatch players got an actual pleasant surprise towards the end of November when it was discovered Moira had been given brand new voice lines.

They aren’t Hero Gallery voice lines, instead they’re hero interactions to be more precise, which play when you have two certain heroes on the same team. Now, Moira has new interactions with Baptiste, Junkrat, and Hanzo.

Overwatch fans love Moira’s new voice lines

In these new lines, Baptiste compares the two supports’ healing, Junkrat professes his love of chemicals, and Moira and Hanzo just straight up insult each other.

Baptiste even pulls out the old “we’re not so different, you and I,” line. That is, before Moira shuts him down. All three are a lot of fun, so it’s no wonder players are loving the latest, albeit small, content update.

“Damn that last one went hard,” one user on Reddit said about the Hanzo interaction, which is an epic back-and-forth between the two.

Others thought Moira sounded much more “sinister” than previous voice lines, which could signal a change coming for the hero in Overwatch 2.

“Anybody else notices that Moira sounds more sinister here?” another user asked. “Either her voice actress just was too busy to practice her previous tone, or they are planning to change her personality further in OW2.”

Making Moira into more of a villain certainly could be something devs do for the story-driven Overwatch 2. If that does happen, we could even consider this an official teaser for the new game.