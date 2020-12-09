 Overwatch animator reveals hilarious behind-the-scenes of McCree's short - Dexerto
Logo
Overwatch

Overwatch animator reveals hilarious behind-the-scenes of McCree’s short

Published: 9/Dec/2020 12:54 Updated: 9/Dec/2020 14:20

by Lauren Bergin
McCree Overwatch
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

Overwatch’s short animations have become a must-watch for dedicated Overwatch players. One Blizzard dev has taken to Twitter to show the hysterical creative process behind McCree’s iconic short.

It’s safe to say that being trapped in the house has left people looking for fun little clips to pass the time. Whether it’s watching one player work out how much weight Junkrat carries on his back, or playing around in the Workshop to give Ana a jetpack, Overwatch certainly provides a host of fun things to do.

Cue Justin Rasch, Blizzard’s Cinematic Editor, the man behind some of Overwatch’s most iconic short episodes. While you might assume he simply sits behind a screen and animates, Rasch has shared some fun content to brighten up Overwatch player’s days.

On Twitter, the cinematographer has shared a behind the scenes look at Overwatch short “Reunion” which features Ashe and McCree, and the video is hilarious.

Overwatch's McCree takes aim
Blizzard
McCree is certainly a handful to play against, never mind recreate at home.

Justin Rasch is McCree

As Rasch explains in a tweet, he “didn’t get to animate on the McCree short but I got to shoot some reference”.

From here ensues an absolutely priceless video of the Blizzard dev attempting to recreate some of McCree’s most iconic movements. Rasch is seen sporting a cowboy hat and trying to replicate McCree’s Combat Roll and Fan the Hammer by jumping over a sofa and throwing himself onto a crash mat.

What makes the video even more amusing is that Rasch’s acrobatics are played side by side with the actual McCree cinematic, which while looks a tad more polished, pales in comparison to Rasch’s spectacular performance.

All jokes aside, however, it’s great to see just how much Overwatch’s cinematic department care about the quality of their output. The game’s short clips have become staple watches for every Overwatch fan, and have entertained people around the globe.

Who do we want to see Rasch become next? Maybe one of the up and coming heroes from Overwatch 2. Keep an eye on his Twitter folks, and maybe we’ll see some more clips like this one.

Apex Legends

How to fix Apex Legends input delay on Steam

Published: 9/Dec/2020 13:54

by James Busby
Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Many players have been having input delay problems with the Steam version of Apex Legends, but this simple fix should put an end to any issues. 

Input delay in any game is incredibly frustrating, especially in FPS titles where quick reactions are needed to net yourself those game-winning kills. Firefights in Apex Legends can be incredibly quick and even the slightest bit of input lag can scarper your chances of snagging that all-important victory. This is particularly true at higher tiers of play where games are incredibly competitive. 

Unfortunately, a number of Apex Legends players have found that the game will often delay their inputs when running the Steam version of the game. Of course, this isn’t exactly ideal when you’re trying to frag out. Fortunately, one Apex player has found a fix. 

How to fix Apex Legends input delay

Apex Legends Steam
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends’ Steam version may have some nice bonuses, but it’s not without its problems.

Twitter user,@Jxneyy_ has discovered a fix that eliminates input lag when playing Apex Legends through Steam. It’s incredibly easy to fix and only takes a couple of seconds to improve your gameplay. In order to do this, simply follow the steps outlined below:

  1. Head over to your Steam Library.
  2. Click on Apex Legends.
  3. Select Manage (the cogwheel on the right of the screen).
  4. Scroll down to Properties.
  5. Click on Set launch options.

Once you’ve done the above, simply type ‘+fps_max’ followed by the frames your monitor is set to. For example, if you have a 144Hz monitor, then simply type ‘+fps_max144’ to instantly eliminate any input lag. 

How to check monitor refresh rate

ASUS ROG
Checking your monitor refresh rate is incredibly easy.

If you can’t remember what your monitor refresh rate is or simply wish to double check, then use the following steps: 

  1. Right-click the Windows desktop.
  2. Click Display settings.
  3. Click Advanced display settings.

Once you’ve done that, you will be able to see your monitor’s resolution and refresh rate. Simply use the refresh rate shown when configuring your Apex Legends Steam launch options. 

So there you have it, a quick fix that will instantly eliminate input delay in the Steam version of Apex Legends. If you’ve found this guide helpful, then be sure to check out our other Apex Legends content right here on Dexerto.