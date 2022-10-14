Overwatch 2 breaking records already as devs celebrate 25 million players

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

Overwatch 2 has topped 25 million players in 10 days, breaking records set by the first game.

Activision Blizzard deployed Overwatch 2 as a free-to-play title approximately two weeks ago. It didn’t exactly enjoy a smooth landing, though.

On the contrary, a pair of DDoS attacks severely strained server connections, leaving most players without a way to hop into the experience.

Fortunately, the state of the game continues to improve, though a few issues do linger here and there. But it’s clear the Overwatch sequel is still managing to attract quite the crowd.

25 million players have already joined Overwatch 2

In a post via Overwatch‘s social media pages, Blizzard Entertainment announced the follow-up entry has topped a staggering 25 million players in only 10 days.

That’s not the sole cause for the team’s celebrations, either. A press release from Blizzard further reveals that Overwatch 2’s daily player peak is nearly three times higher than the “previous daily player peak from the original Overwatch.”

Despite its launch troubles, then, Blizzard’s newest hero shooter is already enjoying a record-breaking start.

Given its status as a free-to-play experience, it hardly comes as a surprise that Overwatch 2 has already amassed a user base of 25 million players.

Nonetheless, this counts as an impressive feat, especially for a game that suffered mightily upon its initial release.

In the days ahead, players will have even more reasons to join the fight in Overwatch 2. The Halloween-themed event known as Junkerstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride arrives on October 25, for instance.

Wrath of the Bride lasts through November 8, offering up spooky cosmetics, a new PvE mode, and extra skins for the likes of Junker Queen and Kiriko.

Overwatch 2 is playable now across the Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.