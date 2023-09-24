Diablo 4 skins added to Warzone – fans hope Overwatch collab is next

With Warzone fans hyped about the slew of new iconic operators, Overwatch players hope that dream collab between OW2 and Call of Duty could be next.

Activision confirmed crazy new operators coming to Warzone season 6, including Diablo 4’s antagonists Inarius and Lilith, Skeletor, Spawn, and even more exciting characters raiding the Call of Duty battle royale.

With Inarius and Lilith – characters from an Activision Blizzard-owned game, Diablo 4 – becoming playable, Overwatch fans excitedly realized that Overwatch heroes could be next.

Overwatch fans speculate what heroes would suit Warzone best

OverwatchNaeri was the first one to post about the possibility of an Overwatch and Warzone collab, an idea that sent OW2 fans crazy.

Players immediately started to debate who they would want to be able to compete in the battle royale with. For some, the answer was obvious: the characters who utilized normal-ish guns, like “76, Reaper, Sojourn, Bap… I could see this,” one person commented.

Other players could imagine which specific characters would be which specific operators: “Reaper as ghost soldier as soap,” one player said. But some Overwatch 2 fans didn’t want to get their hopes up “Nah, Overwatch characters don’t work if the colors are only grey, black and brown” – despite a dazzling pink Nicki Minaj operator being added not too long ago.

As usual, since the launch of Overwatch 2, players found it an opportunity to try and bring awareness to the problems they think plague the game, like this comment left by a fan “Fine by me. Half the Overwatch roster’s abilities have been nerfed to the point they feel COD characters anyway. You might as well just put the heroes in COD untouched, and they’d fit right in.”

But, despite some negative sentiment surroudning the state of Overwatch 2, the developers are working hard to improve the state of the game – like the upcoming Roadhog rework, and adding OW2 skins to Call of Duty could re-ignite excitement around the Overwatch franchise.

