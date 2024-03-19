Overwatch 2 March 19 patch nerfs Mauga, Sombra & Symmetra

A new Overwatch 2 patch has just gone live on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch after players grew frustrated with the new meta.

Mauga and Symmetra were dominating Overwatch 2’s mid-season patch, but the devs have quickly addressed concerns about the overtuned tank and DPS.

The Samoan tank hero had become the meta staple in the OWCS since getting buffed, but on March 19, the devs decided to tone down their changes by decreasing his base health and adjusting the power of his Cardiac Overdrive ability.

Meanwhile, two other meta staples are getting nerfs with Sombra’s prior ultimate cost reduction while scaling back Symmetra’s DPS and her turret health.

Blizzard Entertainment Symmetra has been hit with a new series of nerfs.

The full patch notes can be found below:

Overwatch 2 Retail Patch Notes – March 19, 2024

TANK

Mauga

Base Health decreased from 400 to 375.

Cardiac Overdrive

No longer fills overhealth on activation.

Duration increased from 4 to 5 seconds.

Cooldown increased from 10 to 12 seconds.

DAMAGE

Sombra

EMP

The previous reduction to ultimate cost has been reverted.

Symmetra

Photon Projector

Primary fire damage per second decreased from 65 to 60, scaling with all levels. Maximum damage per second is 180.

Sentry Turret