Overwatch 2 players shocked after matching with NBA star Luka Doncic in GM lobby

Overwatch 2 streamer m0xyy ran into NBA star for the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic, in a Grand Master lobby. And it turns out, he was shockingly good in the Tank role, blowing his teammates away in the match.

Star of the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic, is a lover of Overwatch. He has, on occasion, professed his enjoyment of Blizzard’s Hero shooter, even responding to a TikTok about his favorite Heroes to play. Those are Roadhog, Hanzo, and Cassidy, by the way.

In a recent gaming session, he just so happened to run into a popular Overwatch streamer during a high-ranking match.

Article continues after ad

In a regular Overwatch stream, m0xyy was duo-queuing with a friend when they matched up with a Tank player named “Donatello”. Everyone was friendly to each other during the first round of the game, managing to push the payload to the third point on Numbani.

In the next round, “Donatello” asked m0xy if he was the actual Overwatch streamer he watches on occasion. It was in this moment, we learned the player’s true identity as Doncic.

Another player on their team decided to ask “Donatello” what he does as a hobby. “I play basketball,” he responded. The player asked him if he plays in a gym or with an actual team, which “Donatello” plainly responded, “Dallas Mavericks.”

Article continues after ad

Confused, they asked if he meant some sort of varsity team, which “Donatello” assured otherwise, clarifying he truly meant the actual NBA team. It was then m0xyy’s chat started spamming that he was Luka.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

m0xyy asked “Donatello” if he was Luka, which he confirmed to be true. Even quizzing him on when his birthday is, and he immediately responded February 28. m0xy funnily told Luka, “I Googled that and you’re right.”

“I know, I’m him,” he responded, which left m0xyy in laughter. His friend, who he was due-queueing with, even jokingly tells him to stop questioning him, saying, “stop interrogating the guy, if he says he’s the guy, he’s the guy, leave him alone.”

Article continues after ad

Luka also admitted he had m0xyy’s stream open and is a fan, which still left him skeptical. Even further quizzing him on what Luka’s mother’s name is, which he obviously answered correctly immediately.

The greatest part of it all is Luka is a solid Tank player on the Zarya and Reinhardt. Properly playing with his team and protecting the supports and DPS, he really seems to have earned his GM rank.