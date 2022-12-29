Overwatch 2 devs respond after NBA star Luka Doncic reveals main heroes

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

NBA star Luka Doncic is a bit of an Overwatch buff, loving the grind when he’s not playing basketball. He has shared his main heroes on TikTok, with Overwatch developers taking notice.

Even NBA players enjoy video games from time to time, a fact Luka Doncic revealed to the public. This piqued the interest of Blizzard, who used the official Overwatch 2 account to ask the NBA player on TikTok “who do you main in Overwatch 2 and why?”

“I probably main Roadhog Hanzo, and Cassidy. They’re my three favorite heroes,” Doncic answered in a TikTok video.

He has since reuploaded the video onto Twitter, where the official Overwatch Twitter account responded to the post.

In the reply, they stated “all great choices,” then proceeded to state that they believe Luka Doncic’s aim must be good.

Others in the comments jokingly roasted the NBA player for maining Roadhog: “Nah bro not the hog,” one user stated.

Some commended Luka Doncic’s choices, but they were few and far between. The memeing wasn’t restricted to regular social media users — even Jon Spector, Overwatch Commercial Leader & VP at Blizzard, memed the NBA star.

Spector posted a picture sharing the score of the Knicks vs the Mavericks — a game where Doncic put Dallas on his back in one of the greatest basketball performances of all time. He captioned it “unstoppable Roadhog main drops 60-21-10 stat line.”

One Twitter user jokingly said “If this doesn’t warrant a nerf, then I don’t know what will.”

Luka Doncic doesn’t only play Overwatch. In fact, he’s created content rating crazy trick shots for Call of Duty, showcasing his love for other games outside of the team fighting shooter.