Kyrie Irving stuns NBA fans with absurd game-winner over Nikola Jokić

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving stunned fans by sinking a ridiculous buzzer-beater over former NBA MVP Nikola Jokić.

The Mavericks trailed by three points at halftime, but impressive second-half performances from Luka Doňcić and Kyrie Irving brought Dallas back.

In the waning moments of the fourth quarter, Doňcić drilled a game-tying three-pointer before Irving took the reins on the final play.

The crafty guard received the pass, worked left as the clock ticked down, and somehow connected on a left-handed game-winner as the buzzer sounded.

Irving hits miraculous buzzer beater over Jokić

While draped by the much larger Nikola Jokić, Irving still found a way to get his shot over the former NBA MVP’s outstretched arms.

Irving, a natural right-handed player, used his offhand to seal the victory, making it one of the most absurd final shots in recent memory.

The Mavericks bench erupted after the shot went through the hoop. Irving’s teammates rushed to the court to embrace the star guard.

Dallas fans were quick to heap praise on Irving’s late-game heroics. Some were even calling it the most remarkable shot they’ve ever seen.

Fans also pointed out Doňcić’s reaction to the game-winner, as the Mavericks superstar was in disbelief following Irving’s game-winner.

Long-time ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith also shared his thoughts on the buzzer-beater, calling Irving “special.”

Irving ended the day with 24 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds. His final shot of the game will live forever in the minds of Mavericks fans.

This win brings Dallas to 39-29 in the NBA regular season. It puts the team into a tie for the coveted sixth seed in the West.

The Mavericks will look to continue their winning ways, hoping to avoid a play-in tournament that consists of the seventh through ten seeds in each conference.