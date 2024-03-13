Luka Doncic embarrassed former Mavericks team-mate after trash talk

The NBA community had a ball over Michael Finley’s story about Luka Doncic cooking former Dallas Mavericks teammate Grant Williams in a one-on-one game during practice.

Finley got to witness Williams boldly challenge the NBA MVP candidate and get blown out shortly after.

Doncic’s 20-point thrashing of the now-Charlotte Hornets power forward had the team in awe. The way Finley phrased his retelling of the event drew laughs before the story even got underway.

Michael Finley puts Grant Williams’ loss on front street

Finley spoke to World News on X and hilariously began recounting the matchup, as he said: “One day in practice, a player on our team, I won’t call his name out, but it was Grant Williams.”

Article continues after ad

That alone had the World News hosts burst out laughing. The 51-year-old then laid out how Doncic responded to Williams’s attempt to get under his skin:

“To make a long story short, they had a scrimmage going and he’s talking trash to Luka up and down the court. So finally, Luka says, ‘ok.’ And I’ll tell you, Luka went on a 26-6 run by himself.”

Article continues after ad

He further stated that the Slovenian All-Star brought out everything in his bag, from his three-pointer to his floater.

Finley unveiled the embarrassing story a month after Williams’ bitter divorce with the Mavericks. NBA Central relayed a report from ESPN’s Tim McMahon that Williams “rubbed a lot of people the wrong way” in Dallas on February 9:

Article continues after ad

Doncic is currently an MVP candidate and the league’s leading scorer with 34.6 points per game. It comes as no surprise that he was able to have his way in a one-on-one. Williams doesn’t have much reason to hang his head on the matter.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.