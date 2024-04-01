NBA fans lose their minds over insane Luka Doňcić scoreboard trick shot

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doňcić is no stranger to pulling off miraculous trick shots, but his latest masterpiece sent NBA fans into a tizzy.

The sixth-seeded Mavericks traveled to Houston to take on the 11th-seeded Rockets in a pivotal matchup with NBA Playoff implications.

Before the game, Luka Doňcić reached into his bag of tricks and nailed an unfathomable shot off the giant scoreboard above mid-court.

In the clip, Doňcić stands under the basket during Dallas warmups. Then, out of nowhere, the five-time NBA All-Star hurls the ball into the air.

It careened off the side of the scoreboard, glanced the backboard, and went through the hoop, eliciting a thunderous cheer from the rival Houston crowd.

Doňcić’s teammates couldn’t contain their excitement, either. Everyone in blue had a smile on their face following the insane shot.

NBA fans quickly pointed out that Doňcić has a long track record of sinking nearly impossible shots during warmups, including a spectacular one at NBA All-Star Weekend.

Doňcić’s shotmaking prowess also shows up during the actual games. Several of his peers consider the Slovenian star amongst the most difficult one-on-one matchups in the NBA.

Look no further than this crafty, underhanded shot as the shot clock expired in the third quarter vs. the Rockets.

Doňcić is averaging a career-high 33.8 points per game in the 2023-24 regular season. His Mavericks improved to 45-29 with an easy victory vs. Houston.

Dallas hopes to avoid the play-in tournament by remaining a top-six seed in the West.