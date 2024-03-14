Pokimane teases Overwatch 2 collab stream with Eskay

Pokimane has shocked Overwatch 2 fans by accepting an offer to play some of Blizzard’s hero shooter with content creator Eskay.

Pokimane is arguably one of the biggest content creators on the planet. With a massive following and her own cookie brand, she is easily one of the most recognizable content creators on the planet.

The variety streamer is known for a bunch of different categories as well, whether that be Just Chatting, hopping into Fortnite, or grinding out Valorant ranked.

One game that Poki isn’t known for however is Overwatch 2. However, that may be changing very soon, as Pokimane may have teased that she’ll be hopping into Blizzard’s hero shooter.

Overwatch 2 content creator Eskay bravely approached Pokimane on Twitter, asking if they’d be interested in joining them for a game.

“Hi pokimanelol, do you want to play Overwatch with me? The game is in the best state it’s ever been right now! I will mercy pocket you or I can teach or we can just be silly EITHER WAY it will be an awesome time.” they proposed.

Pokimane swept into the comments, delightfully excited at the cute idea.

“This is so cute lmao, sure lemme DM you.” she responded.

What exactly this collaboration will be is anyone’s guess, but it has definitely drummed up excitement within the Overwatch 2 community, with the official PlayOverwatch account replying.

With plans being made and DMs being sent, there’s something fantastical in the works. However we won’t know until either of the content creators are ready to showcase it.