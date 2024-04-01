Luka Doncic’s hilarious reaction to shot which sent match announcer wild

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, game announcers and fans alike, had epic reactions to Luka Doncic’s improbable 20-foot circus shot against the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.

Doncic pivoted away from Jabari Smith Jr.’s hounding defense, took a step inside the three-point line and sank an underhanded scoop shot from 20 feet out with just over 10 minutes to play in the third quarter.

The improbable make added two points to his 47 points in the Mavericks’ 125-107 win over the Rockets and left the NBA world shocked at another moment of brilliance.

The broadcasting crew calling the game could only shout, “What?” after the shot went through.

After the game, Doncic credited his days as a bartender in his youth for being able to handle the basketball in such a fashion.

“When I was young, I was a bartender. So, I am used to it,” Doncic said. “I had a good feeling it was going in.”

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd likened him to a world renowned artist as he spoke highly of the Slovenian point guard’s ability to make tough shots.

“He’s Picasso. Give him the paintbrush, he’s going to do something special. That shot was pretty special,” Kidd raved of his franchise point guard.

Fans joked about how easy it was for Doncic to make the shot. An X user said that Doncic looked like he was playing on the playground, while another fan labeled the trick shot as “disrespectful.” A third user was ready to label him as this year’s MVP.

The win lifted the Mavericks up to fifth place in the western conference and strengthened their grip on a play-off place. Doncic’s side will travel to San Francisco on Tuesday to face the Golden State Warriors, as they look to win an eighth game in a row.