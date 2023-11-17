Overwatch 2 November 16 update patch notes: Roadhog rework buffed already

Overwatch 2‘s November 16 patch notes are here, and Roadhog’s rework is already getting its first set of buffs, specifically to his Take a Breather ability.

Roadhog’s rework finally hit the servers earlier this week and his revamped kit has many players picking him up across different ranks. However, that doesn’t mean he was in a perfect spot upon release.

Announced by Lead Hero Designer for Overwatch, Alec Dawson, days after he was released, Roadhog was slated for an overall buff to his Take a Breather ability with some number changes to his self-healing’s impact.

And those buffs are now live in the November 16 patch, so here is all you need to know about Roadhog’s most recent buffs.

Overwatch 2 November 16 update buffs Roadhog

While a small patch in the grand scheme, the November 16 update solely targets Roadhog just days after his rework. Looking to improve the effectiveness of his Take a Breather ability was the clear intention here.

This ability has been targeted in multiple ways, not only by increasing its total healing output, but also by making it quicker to use, and lowering its cooldown time. Overall, Hog should be able to heal himself far more efficiently thanks to these buffs.

Overwatch 2 November 16 retail patch notes

Hero Updates

Tank

Developer Comments: We’re adjusting a few things with the new Take a Breather, as our initial landing spot was slightly conservative. These tweaks should offer Roadhog more healing throughput and damage resistance from moment to moment.

While we are shortening the maximum duration, this gives Roadhog faster healing and should alleviate some of the feelings players had around being locked into using Take a Breather for a large chunk of their gameplay.

Take a Breather

