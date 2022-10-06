Overwatch 2 players flame Blizzard over “greedy” Battle Pass

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at [email protected]

Overwatch 2 players have hit out at Blizzard over the expensive nature of the Battle Pass, claiming that it is the “greediest” implementation of the system.

Blizzard’s launch of Overwatch 2 has been far from smooth, but following on from the server issues and bugs, players have now turned their anger toward the Battle Pass. The Overwatch 2 Battle Pass enables players to level up, claim new cosmetics, and unlock new heroes like Kiriko.

However, the game’s community has criticized this new feature, labeling it as “greedy” when compared to other free to play games like Fortnite and Apex Legends. This is largely down to how expensive it is, especially for those that wish to purchase subsequent skins.

Overwatch 2 players slam “greedy” Battle Pass

“The battle pass is not only by itself a much greedier implementation of monetization compared in OW1, it is also the greediest implementation of the concept among all other F2P games that I know,” said one commenter.

Meanwhile, some players were eager to point out that the game’s controversial loot box system was less pricey when compared to the current Battle Pass. “Having stuff triple locked behind a paywall, leveling grind, and being only available for a limited time just makes me lose interest in the game itself entirely,” said another player.

Blizzard Overwatch 2 fans will need to grind through the Battle Pass to unlock new rewards.

“OW1’s loot boxes were free to obtain, free to open, and (except for 2016) didn’t even give dupes until you have everything from the rarity category unlocked, and were the only form of loot boxes I agreed with. The new system is just foul.”

For reference, one Redditor pointed out that players can earn 60 premium currency a week, which would equate to a staggering 32 weeks of grinding for one skin priced at 1900 Overwatch coins. This has led to the community claiming Overwatch 2 will end up being more expensive in the long run.

Whether Blizzard will make any changes to the Overwatch 2 Battle Pass remains to be seen, but for now, players will have to put up with the grind or pay the price to obtain the latest in-game rewards.