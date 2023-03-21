Overwatch 2 PachiMarchi event 2023: Start & end dates, new game mode, exclusive skins, more

Overwatch 2 is bringing back the PachiMarchi event two years after its first iteration, giving players another chance to grab the Roadhog PachMari skin. Here is all you need to know about the 2023 iteration.

Roadhog, one of Overwatch 2’s tanks, is a noted fan of the in-universe fictional character, Pachimari. And in 2021, the devs wanted to show Hog’s love for the tentacled onion creature by creating a whole new skin and event just to celebrate it back in Overwatch 1.

But that was two years ago, and Overwatch has seen a lot of changes, namely an entirely new sequel. And the devs are giving players another chance to gain the skin once again in 2023, though instead of just a skin drop and challenges, we are getting a whole new game mode this time around.

Here is all you need to know about the 2023 PachiMarchi Challenge event. From its start and end dates, the new game mode, and exclusive skins.

The 2023 PachiMarchi event starts on March 21 and runs through until April 4. Just like most Overwatch events, it is that gives players roughly a fortnight to jump in.

Overwatch 2 PachiMarchi event: New Game mode

The comeback of the PachiMarchi event comes with a whole new game mode to celebrate the occasion, named Roadhog’s Catch-a-Mari.

The game mode is a “kill confirmed” type of playlist, popularized by CoD. Which is similar to a regular team deathmatch, but to gain your team a point, you need to grab the enemy’s “dog-tag” which their body leaves behind.

Of course, in Catch-a-Mari you will be using Pachimari’s number one fan, Hog, and the “dog-tags” will be fallen Pachimaris instead.

Overwatch 2 PachiMarchi event: Skins and other cosmetics

The event will, obviously, have Roadhog’s Pachimari skin once again up for grabs. And just like the previous iteration, the skin will be free for players to earn by completing the challenges.

In addition to the skin, players can get other cosmetic items such as name cards, charms, and profile icons for free. With a Hogimari free to earn just by logging in during the event.

