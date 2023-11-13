Overwatch 2 unveils new Roadhog “Pig Pen” trap ability and full rework details

The Overwatch 2 devs have revealed the full extent of Roadhog’s massive rework along with his brand new ability “Pig Pen.”

After months of waiting, Roadhog’s rework will finally be going live on November 14, but before its release, Blizzard showcased the full extent of the OW2 tank’s changes.

Roadhog has been one of the most controversial heroes since Overwatch’s launch with the tank being very good at securing kills with one-shot combos while suffering in later patches when his power was turned down.

Article continues after ad

Now, the devs have gone a step beyond a mere balance change and have implemented a full Roadhog rework in an attempt to take the hero in a new direction.

Article continues after ad

Roadhog Overwatch 2 rework finally revealed

In a post on social media, the devs showed off what Hog’s changes consist of, with the big update being his new “Pig Pen” ability.

The ability info states: “launch a trap that slows and damages nearby enemies.” This ability could pair quite nicely with Hog’s damage and existing Hook to create all new gameplay mechanics.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Pig Pen deals 60 damage when triggered and 30 damage per second for three seconds with a 12 second cool down.

Additionally, Hog’s Take a Breather and Scrap Gun have also undergone some serious revamps in the rework to adjust for the inclusion of Pig Pen.

Article continues after ad

His Scrap Gun’s secondary fire has been outright removed, but his primary will have more range, making him much more effective at fighting from afar.

Blizzard Entertainment Roadhog’s rework is finally coming later in Season 7.

Take A Breather, meanwhile, is in a resource meter and will only reduce damage by 30% as opposed to 50%. However, you can heal a whopping 450 HP over three seconds, so Hog should retain his meat shield persona.

Article continues after ad

It’s going to be very interesting to see how the rework plays out compared to his original incarnation. For more Overwatch 2 news, keep it locked to Dexerto.