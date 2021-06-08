Overwatch 2 news speculation mounts after Geoff Keighley Summer Game Fest trailers - Dexerto

Speculation is mounting that some major Overwatch 2 news will be revealed at Summer Game Fest after a couple of trailers posted by Geoff Keighley heavily feature Blizzard hero-based FPS.

Since being announced at BlizzCon 2019, fans have been eager for more Overwatch 2 news, but it’s been hard to come by. With the exception of major Blizzard events and a recent developer update confirming the switch to 5v5 PVP, details have been scarce.

Now, with Summer Game Fest approaching on Thursday, June 10, it seems like Blizzard may be ready to unveil more of what the sequel will have to offer.

Footage from Overwatch 2 can be seen all over the first trailer, which was personally edited by Geoff Keighley himself.

It's the most wonderful time of the year. Thursday, #SummerGameFest Kicks off with a spectacular live event — with 30+ games, special guests, musical performances, Day of the Devs and more. Here's the hype trailer I personally edited to get us all in the mood for this summer. pic.twitter.com/fLLrnxVeaO — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) June 6, 2021

Most notably, the imagery is mostly from the Zero Hour cinematic short that first announced Overwatch 2 and even begins with Winston saying “as long as we stick together, we’ll be fine.”

The second trainer primarily focuses on what fans can expect from Summer Game fest itself, such as live musical performances from Weezer and Japanese Breakfast. However, fans still spotted Overwatch 2 footage in it as well.

As such, it seems quite likely that there will be some Overwatch 2 news at the event, with fans taking to Reddit to speculate.

2 days away from #SummerGameFest Kickoff Live and a big weekend for video games. Here's a look at some of what's ahead! pic.twitter.com/6sGHxh97qc — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) June 8, 2021

“It sounds very likely we’ll learn even more about Overwatch 2 at SGF,” one wrote.

“We could see something new. Or we could just see the montage of PvP changes shown again, but to a wider audience. We gotta remember we are the hardcore so we keep up with OW news every day,” another replied as a reminder to keep expectations in check.

“There’s a panel or something on the 11th about Netflix shows. There’s been rumors for a while about an OW series, and while I don’t think it’s likely it would be cool,” another Redditor replied, harkening back to the Overwatch TV show leaks.

So far nothing is confirmed, but it’s looking increasingly likely that fans will see something Overwatch 2 related at the event. What that may be, however, remains a mystery.