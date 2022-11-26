Overwatch 2 Mercy player wipes entire enemy team with only their pistol

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at carver.fisher@dexerto.com

Mercy isn’t an Overwatch 2 character known for their high DPS, but Twitch streamer Somjuu showed that she can put out some serious damage in the right hands.

It’s fairly common to see a game of Overwatch 2 end with a Mercy main having 0 damage dealt. Amped damage doesn’t contribute to this number, so those who don’t pull out her pistol don’t have a chance of doing their own damage outside of melee.

This has left Mercy as one of Overwatch 2’s most niche hero picks, reserved for being paired with a flying hero like Pharah.

However, Overwatch 2 Twitch streamer Somjuu showed that we might have been sleeping on Mercy’s pistol this whole time.

Overwatch 2 Mercy player pulls off a team wipe

Taking out the entire enemy team with a character like Genji is cool and all, but it’s kind of his job. Nanoblade is meant for running over a team that doesn’t have the tools to properly deal with you, and he’s a character with enough damage to take out even tanks with ease.

Somjuu was determined to carry in his own way with a character who hasn’t seen a play of the game screen since her mass revive was removed. Until now, that is.

Pistol in hand, Somjuu was lying in wait for the opportunity to pounce on the enemy. They popped Mercy’s ult and put healing aside to take down the entire enemy team.

“Mercy mains, pull that glock out and start glockin’ em!” Typically, Mercy has an ammo limit on her pistol. However, with her ultimate activated, that ammo limit disappears. As Somjuu showed, there’s a lot of potential that Mercy players just aren’t using.

She’s still certainly a niche healer that has, at most times, much less damage potential than other supports. But, in the right hands and the right situation, Mercy can be lethal.

