Overwatch 2 Dec 12 patch nerfs Mauga ahead of his Competitive debut

Overwatch 2 Dec 12 patch nerfs Mauga ahead of his Competitive debutBlizzard
A new Overwatch 2 patch has just gone live on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch with a series of nerfs to the game’s latest tank hero, Mauga.
Mauga has been tearing up Overwatch 2 games since his release in Season 8 and now that players have gotten to spend some time with him, the devs have decided to make some balance changes.
The high DPS tank is getting some nerfs to his chainguns, lowering their damage while also increasing the number of shots needed to ignite enemies. Plus, Mauga’s Cage Fight ultimate is getting its duration lowered by a couple of seconds.
In a post on Reddit, Lead Balance Designer Josh Noh explained the decision, commenting: “We’re lowering Mauga’s weapon damage in general which will help with some of this where it can feel extreme at times.”
“This change will inadvertently affect how much life steal he receives during Cardiac Overdrive, making him a little less tanky,” Associate Hero Designer Tess Leiman chimed in to comment on the Mauga nerfs.
We’ll have to see how these changes end up affecting the game and just where Mauga ends up fitting into the meta once he goes live in ranked next week.
Mauga Nerfs
Incendiary and Volatile Chainguns
- Chaingun damage reduced from 5 to 4.
- The number of shots with the Incendiary Chaingun to ignite enemies increased from 10 to 15.
Cage Fight (Ultimate)
- Duration reduced from 10 to 8 seconds.