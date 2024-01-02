Overwatch 2 player proves Mauga is “busted” by going from Bronze to Top 100

The Mauga meta has been all-encompassing in Overwatch 2, with many going as far as calling the hero pay-to-win and claiming the meta revolves around him. A player proved just how “busted” Mauga is by going from Bronze to Top 100 in the tank role.

Mauga’s release has certainly caused a stir in the Overwatch 2 scene. And, while there is some skill involved to getting the most out of this hero, he’s widely considered to be way too strong by most players.

Article continues after ad

He’s become a must-pick hero in most cases, with the meta revolving around him not only in tank role, but also with Ana and Kiriko becoming almost mandatory to keep him healing and dealing.

Article continues after ad

A player was spotted in the Top 100 who used Mauga to go all the way from Bronze in Season 6 and Silver in Season 7 to #86 on the leaderboard in Season 8.

Bronze Overwatch 2 player climbs to Top 100 with Mauga

Mauga’s biggest problem seems to be that he does everything. With the right team around him, he’s extremely tanky while also dealing a lot of damage. His charge being unstoppable also eliminates counterplay from many characters with CC like Mei and Orisa.

Article continues after ad

As a result of him doing so much damage on his own, he stands out from many other tanks in the role. And, while tanks like Zarya and Junker Queen can put out some serious damage, neither of them are as consistent or as tanky as Mauga is.

Article continues after ad

This led to someone whose account was historically very low ranked in the tank role grinding their way all the way to the Top 100. And, while this should be taken with a grain of salt considering their ranks in other roles, Bronze to Top 100 is an insane leap.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

This player was Diamond/Masters in DPS in the past, but with a low rank on tank. It’s not like someone who’s hardstuck Bronze in every role all of the sudden became one of the best players in the world. However, their quick rise in the tank role does indicate a few things.

Article continues after ad

Even if this is an account that’s someone’s alt that they don’t play tank on often, the fact that Mauga’s skillset translates well to a DPS player speaks volumes. If you can aim and track, you’ll stay alive as Mauga.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, there are other players who historically play DPS that have gotten near the peak of the OW ranked ladder by spamming Mauga.

Metro, a long-time DPS main, made his way up to the Top 10 with Mauga being his most played tank. Before Mauga’s release, tank required someone to have knowledge and mastery of many tank champions in order to swap to what the team needed and counter whatever problem they run into.

Article continues after ad

In the current version of Overwatch 2, it’s possible to spam Mauga and keep winning games without having that bed of role-specific knowledge that separates good tank players in Diamond and low Masters from the truly great ones that dominate the top ranks.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard have yet to comment on whether the community sentiment toward this hero will result in any nerfs.