Overwatch 2’s Reinhardt buff immediately spoiled by new Orisa interaction

In Overwatch 2, Reinhardt finds himself on the receiving end of a devastating change, ruining momentum for his recent buff.

Reinhardt mains have been having a rough time in Overwatch 2 recently. The German tank is one of the game’s most beloved heroes, with his big hammer and shield being iconic to the franchise. That said, he’s seriously been struggling since Season 9’s massive meta overhaul. He was one of the hardest hit, making him an exceptionally tough tank to get value out of right now.

Things got so bad that even Rein connoisseur LHCloudy threw in the towel playing him. However, things were looking up for the big guy. In the mid-season patch, he got some serious buffs meant to help him out, with many hoping that he could begin the climb back to relevance.

Article continues after ad

Sadly, that momentum for the character seems to have been cut from underneath him due to a new interaction with Orisa – and it’s not clear it’s even intended.

Article continues after ad

Reinhardt now gets stunned when pinning a fortified Orisa

The main issue is that now Reinhardt becomes stunned when charging a fortified Orisa. Her ability to go golden is already very oppressive, and it’s now affecting Reinhardt further, whose list of stuns on pin seems to be getting longer and longer.

This was pointed out in a Reddit thread by user Kidincorner47 that garnered 2.4k upvotes, but also by LHCloudy on X/Twitter. You can now see Rein is stunned when he charges a fortified Orisa, which she also goes into in her Ultimate.

Article continues after ad

One user summed it up pretty simply in the Reddit thread, saying: “It’s really sad to see Rein in a state like this.” Another said: “Seriously though, rip to an Overwatch OG, praying for his recovery.”

It’s not clear if this interaction is a bug or not. There was no mention of this interaction being implemented in the patch notes, and it seems like a very bizarre change that hurts a weaker tank and buffs one that is doing pretty well right now. What’s more, it also seems to be affecting Brig’s bash too, meaning that Orisa has control over a lot of shielded characters right now.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Hopefully, it is just a bug and the Overwatch developers can hotfix it sooner rather than later, as a lot of the community just wants to see the return of one of the most beloved characters in the franchise.