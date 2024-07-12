Overwatch 2’s July 12 patch notes are coming in to fix some problem areas with the July 9 mid-season update. Some of the biggest winners from the controversial update are receiving nerfs here to bring them back in line.

And, while this patch doesn’t address some of the more popular tanks like Mauga that have been a real pain point for the community, it does deliver nerfs to Ramattra and Zarya.

The July 9 patch was hailed as one of the worst patches in Overwatch 2 history according to the community, with many still blasting the devs for the direction they took in buffing every single tank and shipping with several game-breaking bugs.

However, the patch is still young, and players are still figuring out how best to play around the sweeping changes.

Here are the full Overwatch 2 July 12 patch notes that are meant to bring a few problem Heroes into line:

Overwatch 2 July 12 patch notes

Tank

Ramattra

Nemesis Form

Cooldown increased from 7 to 8 seconds.

Base armor reduced from 100 to 75.

Base health reduced from 275 to 250.

Zarya

Particle Barrier

Shared cooldown increased from 10 to 11 seconds.

Duration reduced from 2.5 to 2.25 seconds.

Projected Barrier

Shared cooldown increased from 10 to 11 seconds.

Duration reduced from 2.5 to 2.25 seconds.

Damage

Pharah

Base health reduced from 250 to 225

Support

Illari

Healing Pylon

Cooldown increased from 12 to 14 seconds

Captive Sun

Ultimate cost increased 12%

Lucio

Sonic Amplifier

Knockback reduced by 10%

That’s all for the Overwatch 2 July 12 patch. The Lucio nerf was added a short time after these notes went live, so this will be updated if any more changes get hotfixed into the notes.