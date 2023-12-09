Overwatch 2 fans worry Mauga’s “OP” ultimate signals power creep

Overwatch 2 fans have been complaining about some of the new Tank Mauga’s kit, claiming his ultimate ability is too powerful and that new characters have been causing “power creep”.

The new tank boasts an impressive arsenal of chainguns and healing abilities which fans have enjoyed playing with, especially using them to counter the newly reworked Roadhog.

However, players were upset when Mauga was released without any base Legendary skins available to purchase for free, expecting the new tank cosmetic to follow the heroes that were released before him.

Players have also been upset and complaining about some of Mauga’s abilities, most specifically his ultimate, “Cage Fight”.

Overwatch 2 players upset with Mauga’s release

The Overwatch community was upset with the developers of the game, claiming that they had failed to “prevent power creep” with the abilities Blizzard gave Mauga compared with the nerf to some older tank heroes.

“How do we justify taking a full second off of rein and zarya’s ults than give the newest character an 11 second ult that’s arguably better,” one fan complained.

Other fans agreed with the original poster’s complaints, feeling that Mauga’s ultimate made the other tank’s ultimates feel useless.

“His ult makes every tank ult seem like a joke,” one player fumed. “Mauga ult disables essentially all movement abilities for 11 seconds and makes every squishy as survivable as an avocado.”

Some players placed the blame on the Overwatch 2 Season 8: Call of the Hunt Battle Pass, and the limited access to the tank.

“It’ll get nerfed by next season. Overwatch has done it with every new character: lock them in the battle pass and make them OP.”

However, not everyone felt that Mauga’s ultimate was overpowered compared to older tanks, and as a result, Blizzard wasn’t starting to cause power creep with the strength of their newest heroes: “Disagree. It’s much easier to confirm kills with rein and Zar ult.”

Only time will tell if players really feel that Mauga is overpowered. In the meantime, there are other characters that some players feel people should be more worried about, like the new buff that allows Sombra to one-shot most heroes.

