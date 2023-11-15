Overwatch 2 players divided by “confusing” Roadhog rework

The Overwatch 2 community remains conflicted over the release of Roadhog’s new rework, which gave him more damage and crowd control.

Roadhog has been in a weird spot in the tank meta for a while after his one-shot hook combo was nerfed. With heroes like Orisa and Ana being in very strong positions, it’s been hard for Hog players to consistently perform well, and this rework was meant to lift some of that stress.

But players are having mixed reactions to the changes, with several members of the community branding it as confusing because it doesn’t seem to address the problems they thought they had.

In particular, players are finding it odd that the rework drastically increased Roadhog’s damage output rather than his survivability, which is the biggest problem he has at the moment due to how easy it is to interrupt his healing.

Roadhog player brands rework as “opposite of what Blizzard intended”

The impact of the Roadhog rework has been one of the big topics of conversation on the Overwatch 2 subreddit, with one post suggesting that “Roadhog update seems to have been the opposite of what Blizzard intended.

“I am very curious to read what other players’ experiences so far have been with Roadhog. I’ve just played a few games with him and so far I’m kind of perplexed. He feels way less tanky now. I also have been way more reliably one-shotting DPS characters with his hook combo than before.

“It feels like it’s so much easier now to one-shot DPS. Wasn’t the goal of this rework to make his combo less annoying and cement him as a frontline tank? This feels like the opposite.”

Several players agreed that the increased damage output felt strange, with one commenter suggesting: “They seem to have this thing of making a lot of tanks very offensive focus, almost like DPS with higher health pools.”

It sounds like it’ll take a while for players to get new to the reworked Hog.

