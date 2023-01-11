Overwatch 2 devs tease upcoming content that will make players say “holy sh*t”

The Overwatch 2 developers are hinting that they have some very big plans in the works for future updates as season 2 nears its end.

The third season of Overwatch 2 is approaching and with no new hero in the Battle Pass next time around, players have been wondering what special items will be locked away.

As a result, there have been all sorts of speculation about what Blizzard has up its sleeve, especially considering new features such as clans and tournament systems are still in development

Now, Overwatch 2’s Lead Narrative Designer has broken his silence and teased that the content in the pipeline will be unlike anything players have imagined so far.

“Lunatic” OW2 devs tease big content plans for future seasons

In a post on Twitter, Gavin Jurgens-Fyhrie noted that he had started to see fans guessing what kind of content will be coming to Overwatch 2 in the months ahead.

“I hope you look back at these guesses and go ‘holy sh*t, these lunatic devs, I had no idea,’” he hyped.

OW2 fans were intrigued by his statement and sparked curiosity about what the devs are working on in secrecy.

Blizzard Entertainment The Overwatch 2 devs have some big content plans in the works.

“Large, complicated meals,” Gavin joked to one user who asked what they were cooking.

“No fear, only astonishment!” he further responded to a user who was “scared” about what was coming.

Hopefully, we won’t have long to wait to find out for ourselves as Season 3 and the long-awaited PvE content finally releases later in 2023.