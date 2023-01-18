Overwatch 2 reveals next two heroes will be supports with “new mechanics”

Overwatch 2’s Game Director has confirmed that the next two heroes to be released will be supports.

As Overwatch 2’s roster grows, players have been concerned about the lack of support choices compared to tank and DPS, but that could be about to change.

While Season 3 of OW2 won’t feature a new hero, Seasons 4 and 6 will and they’ll both feature healers with wild gameplay features.

During a recent interview with NME, Aaron Keller admitted that supports currently offer “the least amount of choice,” and the team is hard at work to rectify this.

Overwatch 2 Game Director teases back-to-back support heroes

According to Keller, the team is “really focusing” on supports and the next two heroes to be released will be healers.

Although the Game Director didn’t give any hints at their identities this time, in the past he suggested that existing characters in the OW2 lore could be new heroes. He also hyped up their abilities, nothing how they will have kits will bring something special to the table.

Blizzard Entertainment Kiriko was Overwatch 2’s latest support hero.

“They bring some things to the game that we haven’t seen before,” he teased. “Some new mechanics and really exciting ways of interacting with your own team.”

We’ll have to see just who these new heroes are in a few months’ time, but at least we now have confirmation that the support lineup will be getting a big buff in 2023.