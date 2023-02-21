Overwatch 2 devs reveal rework plans for Cassidy’s Magnetic Grenade ability

Big changes are coming to many of the Overwatch 2 cast in the form of reworks and it seems like Cassidy’s Magnetic Grenade is a high priority for changes.

Plenty of Overwatch heroes received substantial upgrades going into OW2 to better suit the sequel’s 5v5 gameplay with far fewer crowd-control abilities than the first game.

Of note, Cassidy’s famous Flashbang was replaced with a Magnetic Grenade that would attach to foes and then explode, dealing some big damage. However, with fans unhappy with the ability, additional changes are in the pipeline.

During a recent Reddit AMA, Overwatch 2’s Lead Hero Designer Alec Dawson responded to a question about updates to Cassidy’s kit and shared what the team has in store for the cowboy.

Blizzard Entertainment The Overwatch devs have some big plans for Cassidy.

Cassidy’s OW2 rework revealed

According to the Overwatch 2 developer, changes to Cole Cassidy have already been “tinkered with” internally, and explained that their goals are to bring some synergy back into his kit.

“Magnetic Grenade is rather flat in what it does and while some abilities can be in this space Cassidy’s kit already has a lot of simplicity, making Magnetic Grenade a prime candidate for adjustments,” the developer added.

However, don’t expect Flash Bang to make a return in Overwatch 2, as Dawson completely ruled out that possibility, but that doesn’t mean that Magnetic Grenade won’t behave a bit like it in some capacity.

Dawson further noted, “we won’t be in full stun mode like Flash Bang, but are looking at ways to push Magnetic Grenade into an ability that either enables Cassidy to line up more shots or provide newfound utility.”

Reddit The Overwatch 2 devs have been working on changes to Cassidy.

The developer didn’t elaborate on the changes or when we’ll be seeing them in-game, but with Season 4 still a bit away, we may have to wait a little longer.

In addition to Cassidy, the devs have also indicated they have plans to rework Brigitte, Sombra, and Roadhog in future updates, so there are quite a lot of changes that players may want to be on the lookout for coming up.