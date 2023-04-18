Overwatch 2 devs reveal full Lifeweaver control rework details for new support hero

The Overwatch 2 team has revealed dull details for Lifeweaver’s upcoming control rework after a rocky launch.

The debut of Lifeweaver as Overwatch 2’s new hero has been a bit lackluster with players taking issues with a number of things about the support in addition to his low healing and a passive that can heal enemies.

Since his launch, many fans took issue with Lifeweaver’s “clunky controls” with many being forced to customize their layout to better use the character.

To counteract this problem, Game Director Aaron Keller confirmed that Lifeweaver would be getting some huge control changes and on April 18, revealed exactly what they would be.

New Lifeweaver Overwatch 2 controls

According to Keller, the new Lifeweaver controls will be coming next week in a patch that will also include some slight buffs and nerfs to the hero.

The Game Director announced that Thorn Valley, Lifeweaver’s secondary weapon, will now be tied to alt fire. To compensate, however, the auto-reload of switching between weapons with be slowed.

Additionally, Petal Platform will replace Dash on Ability 1 and will now be cancelable with the same button.

Most interestingly, Lifeweaver’s Dash is getting the same treatment as Hanzo’s lunge and will be moved to a double jump.

“This will become the new default, with options to use the old style,” Keller added, noting that Lead Hero Designer Alec Dawson will be sharing balance changes later in the week.

Blizzard Entertainment Changes are coming to Lifeweaver soon!

Dawson states that the balance updates are “still being considered,” indicating that the team doesn’t want to rush to judgment.

It’s not clear if these new controls will result in Blizzard pushing back the release of Lifeweaver in ranked a bit, but so far, Blizzard hasn’t indicated whether or not this will be the case.

Be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto for all things Overwatch 2 for Season 4 and beyond.