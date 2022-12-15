Overwatch 2 devs outline Roadhog rework with changes to “one-shot” ability

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

The Overwatch 2 team has revealed some big plans for Roadhog in the future including getting rid of his ability to one-shot targets.

Roadhog has emerged as one of the most powerful heroes in Overwatch 2 thanks to the addition of Kiriko. The support has enabled Hog in a big way by being able to cleanse status effects against him such as anti-heal.

Now, with the latest patch going live, Roadhog wasn’t adjusted. However, some of the heroes with better matchups against him, such as Ana, have been buffed to hopefully slow down his dominance.

During a recent stream with Twitch stars Flats and Emongg, Lead Hero Designer Alec Dawson addressed the lack of Hog changes but indicated they have a “soft rework” planned for the tank.

Blizzard Entertainment Roadhog is getting some huge nerfs.

New Roadhog rework confirmed for future Overwatch 2 patch

According to Dawson, the devs had some technical difficulties with Roadhog, but indicated that in January there would be an OW2 update that will change his ability to “one shot.”

Being able to quickly eliminate 200 HP heroes has been a big part of Roadhog’s gameplay for ages with the Hook combo, but he can simply annihilate enemies at close range with his primary fire.

“He is going to get pretty nerfed,” Dawson admitted. “I think over time what we want to do with Roadhog is look at his kit a bit more closely. So, something like a soft rework and see how he fits in the 5v5 environment.”

While the devs didn’t go into too much detail about their rework, it will be interesting to see what they have in store when the time comes. At least we know that when the mid-season patch rolls around, Hog will be getting some changes.

Hog now joins the likes of Brigitte and Cassidy as heroes the devs are looking to rework for Overwatch 2. Until then, however, we’ll have to wait and see this new patch play out and how the meta shifts.