LE SSERAFIM reveals incredible Overwatch 2 K-pop crossover skins in new music video

K-pop group LE SSERAFIM has revealed a series of amazing Overwatch 2 crossover skins in collaboration with their new music video ‘Perfect Night.’

Overwatch 2’s LE SSERAFIM crossover event is set to go live on November 1, but fans have already got a little taste of what’s in store after the group shared their new music video, “Perfect Night”, to the world, debuting their own Overwatch skins.

The crossover event is set to feature stunning new cosmetics, a LE SSERAFIM-inspired game mode, and more, but from what we’ve seen from the music video so far, the skins are going to be straight-fire.

In the new music video, it has been revealed that Tracer, D.Va, Brigette, Kiriko, and Sombra have all been chosen to represent each of the LE SESERAFIM members.

LE SSERAFIM Overwatch 2 crossover skins revealed

Mixed with live-action and Blizzard-quality cinematics, the teaser begins with heroes getting ready for a night on the town as Brigitte stuffs a donut in her mouth and D.Va applies lipstick.

And as the video goes on, we see what Kiriko, Tracer, and Sombra’s skins all look like, taking inspiration fashion-wise from what you’d expect to see from a K-pop group. And interestingly enough, the five characters make up a five-man full team comp

Credits for the video state that the animation was created by Blizzard’s Story and Franchise Development.

There’s still no word on how much these skins will cost or if any will be free unlockables, but more info is expected to arrive later this month.

That said, Blizzard has indicated that they want to give players more ways to acquire the most popular skins following backlash over locking the Diablo 4 Lilith skin behind a premium Battlepass bundle.

LE SSERAFIM is also scheduled to have a special performance at BlizzCon on November 4, so be sure to be on the lookout for that.

For more Overwatch 2 news, keep it locked to Dexerto.