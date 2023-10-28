Overwatch 2 players realize LE SSERAFIM skins make a powerful dive comp

Overwatch 2 players are excited about LE SSERAFIM Overwatch 2 K-pop team comp that could actually be meta.

A crossover was teased between LE SSERAFIM and Overwatch 2 in the K-pop group’s music video for the song “Perfect Night,” blending together live-action with Blizzard-quality cinematics showing the new hero skins.

Players were hyped to see some of their favorite Overwatch 2 Heroes – D.Va, Sombra, Tracer, Brigette, and Kiriko – get blessed with vibrant, fashionable new skins, and were even more excited when they realized that a full K-pop-themed team was possible with the skins.

But players’ excitement has reached a new level as they think that team could actually be meta with its powerful dive composition.

Combining the agile and fast-paced heroes in Tracer and Sombra, people are hoping that they will be able to dominate ranked games in style with the new LE SSERAFIM skins, and they’re getting excited about it in a popular Reddit post: “New comp dropped, Kpop-dive.“

Players also think the team might be genuinely viable at the top levels of the competitive shooter, with players thinking it’s a genuinely “Pretty solid dive comp,” others referencing show The Boys as they brand it the “Girls Get it Done meta,” and are excited to kit up in the only fully matching team skins:



“It’s like… the ONLY skin comp you can do in a normal role q situation. Every other skin comp is either missing 1 for a role or just has too many on a set role. For instance: Clown Town can’t be done because there are 3 dps skins, 1 tank, and 1 supp. Fire force can’t be done because it’s 3 dps. Police can’t be done because it’s 1 tank 1 dps 1 supp.”

But not everyone was thrilled with the hype behind the skins, with players who don’t have an interest in buying them worried that now this is the only team comp they will be facing once the skins release: “Once the skins drop, we are going to see a whole slew of these exact Teams. lol.”

However, some members of the Overwatch 2 community are more concerned with the gameplay of the sequel itself rather than the LE SSERAFIM skins, with some people complaining about “armies of literal bots” ruining games.